Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Improvement Study by Dynamics, Opportunities and Driving Forces to 2027

Global Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market to reach USD 55.03 billion by 2027. Global Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market is valued approximately at USD 32.15 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.05% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

Targeted drug delivery involves small molecules entering through the cell membrane and function on a specific cellular organelle or protein. Because of their low molecular weight, small molecules medicines may easily penetrate cells. Because of their small size, simple translation to oral form, and cost-effectiveness, these compounds outperform monoclonal antibodies and other large molecule drugs.

The growing use of small molecule medicines in the treatment of chronic diseases is driving up demand for small molecule pharmaceuticals on the market. According to the 2019 heart disease and Stroke Statistics by governments, it is estimated to affect 116.4 million individuals in the United States, or 46 percent of the adult population. According to the American Cancer Society, around 1.8 million new cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed globally in 2020, with approximately 606,520 cancer deaths. As the number of chronic diseases rises, so will the demand for treatments, resulting in the market’s rapid expansion. However, High Drug Development cost may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

North America currently dominates the global small molecule drug discovery market, and this leadership is expected to continue in the future years. Rising incidence of numerous chronic illnesses, such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, and others, as well as growing number of approval of novel small molecules in the region, are the key drivers driving the market’s growth. Furthermore, in small molecule drug development, industry companies are employing technologically advanced technologies.

Major market player included in this report are:

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

21st Century Therapeutics Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Acacia Pharma Gr

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

AstraZeneca

4SC-Discovery

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product Therapeutic Areas of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Therapeutic Area:

Oncology

Central Nervous System

Cardiovascular

Respiratory

Metabolic Disorders

Gastrointestinal

Other Therapeutic Areas

By Process/Phase:

Target ID/Validation

Hit Generation and Selection

Lead Identification

Lead Optimization

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

