Oat-based Snacks Market In-depth Analysis, Key Players and Geographic Regions to 2027

Global Oat-based Snacks Market to reach USD 25.51 billion by 2027. Global Oat-based Snacks Market is valued approximately at USD 19 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.3% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

Oat-based Snacks are fiber rich, good source of antioxidants, vitamins & minerals and other essential nutrients. Due to the health benefits it possesses, Oat-based snacks are gaining popularity among young and health-conscious population. The global Oat-based Snacks market is being driven by growing demand for health and wellness food products. According to Statista, global health and wellness food market is projected to increase from USD 768.2 billion in 2019 to USD 811.82 billion by 2021.

Another important driving factor is the growing number of product launches in the market around the world. For instance, in September 2021, Hershey’s launched oats based vegan chocolate bar made with rainforest alliance certified cocoa and oats. Also, in September 2021, Kellogg’s launched Nutri-Grain Chocolate Oat-Baked Bar. Furthermore, the growing vegan population which adopts oats-based snacks, growing adoption of healthy lifestyle, enhancing e-commerce coverage and rising awareness regarding nutritional value of oats consumption will provide new opportunities for the global Oat-based Snacks industry. However, availability of affordable alternative products may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis for the global Oat-based Snacks Market is based on the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of established companies, high production of oats and high awareness regarding consumption of healthy food. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to increasing consumption of oats, introduction of new companies in market and large consumer base in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Kellogg NA Co.

Mondelez International

Britannia Industries

The Quaker Oats Company

BOBO’S, Uncle Tobys

Libre Naturals Inc

Seven Sundays

Del Monte Food, Inc

Chicago Bar Company LLC.

Hearthside Food Solutions LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Oat-based Bakery and Bars

Oat-based Savory

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

