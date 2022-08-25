Plasma Lighting Market Size Estimation, Top Company Shares, Regional Forecasts to 2030

Global Plasma Lighting Market to reach USD $billion by 2027. Global Plasma Lighting Market is valued approximately at USD $Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Plasma Lighting is also called as light emitting plasma (LEP), it involves the electrodeless discharge lamp, in which power is generated from outside the lamp through high frequency electromagnetic radiation. It provides energy-efficient & long-lasting lights. The global Plasma Lighting market is being driven by rising demand for lighting worldwide due to rise in population and expansion of geographical area due to construction ativities.

According to the International Energy Agency, the demand for lighting is projected to be 80% higher than in 2005 by 2030. Another important driving factor is the growing urbanization which leads to adoption of new homes and infrastructural development. For instance, according to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs in 2018, 55% of the total world’s population is living in urban regions and it is further projected to reach 68% by 2050. Furthermore, cohesive government initiatives to promote the use of energy efficient lighting, for instance in March 2021, Government of India launched the Gram UJALA Programme to offer energy efficient lighting rural areas, enhancing construction activities, and increasing private investment to develop plasma lighting will provide new opportunities for the global Plasma Lighting industry. However, high cost of Plasma Lighting may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis for the global Plasma Lighting Market is based on the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to high research & development activities and presence of established private companies. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to developing infrastructural development, rising consumer awareness to adopt energy efficient lighting and favorable government support in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

LUMA LEDS

Ceravision

HIVE Lighting

Ka Shui International Holdings Ltd.

Gavita International B.V.

Fusion Lux

Saturn Overseas Trading LLC.

BIRNS, Inc

Ningbo Aishi Electric Equipment Co.,Ltd.

Solaronix SA

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Indoor

Outdoor

Light Pipe

Pedestrian

By Application:

Industrial

Roadways, Streets, and Tunnels

Sports & Entertainment

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

