Extra Virgin Avocado Oil Market Trend | Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2027

Global Extra Virgin Avocado Oil Market to reach USD $billion by 2027. Global Extra Virgin Avocado Oil Market is valued approximately at USD $Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

Extra Virgin Avocado Oil is produced through cold-pressed extraction with no heat or chemicals added. It retains its natural antioxidants and vitamins as there is least processed form in manufacturing the oil. It is rich in nutrients including Vitamin E, monounsaturated fat, potassium, Vitamin K, Vitamin C among others. The global Extra Virgin Avocado Oil market is driven by growing production of avocado worldwide.

According to Statista, there has been an increase in avocado production globally from 6.01 million metric tons in 2017 to 7.18 million metric tons in 2019. Another important driving factor is the increasing product launches. For instance, in August 2019, Black & Green launched India’s first extra virgin Avocado oil. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of healthy lifestyle, rising consumer awareness regarding health benefits of Extra Virgin Avocado Oils, enhancing e-commerce coverage and rising chronic diseases will provide new opportunities for the global Extra Virgin Avocado Oil industry. However, high cost of products and short shelf life may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis for the global Extra Virgin Avocado Oil Market is based on the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to rise in prevalence of obesity and heart diseases and high consumption of avocado. Whereas Latin America is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 due technological development in avocado harvesting and rising adoption of healthy lifestyle.

Major market player included in this report are:

Aceitera Mevi M?(C)xico SA de CV

Aconcagua Oil & Extract SA

Avocado Oil New Zealand Ltd (Grove Avocado Oil)

Bella Vado, Inc.

CalPure Foods, Inc.

Crofts Ltd.

Mt. Kenya Fresh Avocados

Nobel Foods

Olivado Ltd.

Westfalia Fruit (Pty) Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Application offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Food & Beverage

Cosmetic

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Store

Online store

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

