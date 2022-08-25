laboratory Information System Market Size 2022, Segmentation Analysis, Business Opportunities, Top Players, and Forecast till 2030

The laboratory information system market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of ~6.86% in the forecasting period; the market is growing from a value of $1,810 million in 2020 to $2,690 million in 2026.

The laboratory information system is a software solution that involves recording, managing, and

storing the data related to the laboratory information in the clinical laboratories. Laboratory

information system allows effective management of research samples and data related to a

sample. The laboratory information system data is shareable across various healthcare domains.

Research Methodology:

The laboratory information system market has been analyzed by utilizing the optimum

combination of secondary sources and in-house methodology, along with an irreplaceable blend

of primary insights. The real-time assessment of the market is an integral part of our market

sizing and forecasting methodology. Our industry experts and panel of primary participants have

helped in compiling relevant aspects with realistic parametric estimations for a comprehensive

study. The participation share of different categories of primary participants is given below:

Primary Participant Share41%23%27%9%GEOGRAPHYNorth AmericaEuropeAsia PacificRest of World38%41%21%COMPANYTeir 1Teir 2Teir 3

The factors contributing to the market growth of the laboratory information system are the

increasing incidence of chronic diseases, the demand for automated laboratory solutions, and the

need for efficiency and the necessity to meet the regulatory requirements. Moreover, the

increasing demand for cloud-based laboratory information systems and the increasing

importance in developing countries provide opportunities for market growth. Somehow, the lack

of skilled professionals in this field restraining market growth.

The laboratory information system market categorized as follows:

Based on Delivery Mode:

? On-premise LIS

? Cloud-based LIS

Based on Product:

? Standalone LIS

? Integrated LIS

Based on Component:

? Services

? Software

Based on End-user:

? Hospital laboratories

? Independent laboratories

? Physician office laboratories

? Other end-users

Based on Geography:

? North America

? Europe

? Asia Pacific

? Rest of the World

Based on delivery mode, the on-premise laboratory information system segment is projected to

have the largest share in the laboratory information system market. The on-premise segment is

leading due to the reason that on-premise delivery enables users to utilize the solutions from

various players, which allows the modification according to the users requirements.

The market also segmented based on product type standalone laboratory information system

segment has the largest market share with multiple benefits compared to the integrated

laboratory information system, such as the ability to work offline and user-friendly

characteristics.

The laboratory information system market based on components is divided into services and

software where the services segment is having the largest share in the market. The services

segment has the largest demand share due to the essential nature and recurrent usage. The

laboratory information system users greatly depend on the services for better solutions.

Further, based on end-users, the hospital laboratories segment is projected to propel the market

share. Hospital laboratories enabled turning down the waiting time for patients and for the better

quality of diagnostics. In addition, a laboratory information system enables interaction with

experts and also able to share the digital slide images of specimens.

Laboratory Information SystemMarket : Geographic Distribution .2019)North America%Asia Pacific%Europe%Increasing need of high-quality cancer diagnosis centers fuel the demand for laboratory information systems in the North America RegionAsia pacific is one of the fastest growing regions due to increasing pressure of chronic diseases and increasing elderly populationEurope is the second largest revenue generating region with government initiatives promoting the laboratory information systemRoW%

Based on the regional analysis, the largest market share is acquired by North America, and the

reasons are the beneficial reimbursement and regulation policies and the growing cases of cancer

in this region, which boost the market growth. Europe can be predicted to the next region after

North America to lead the market due to the government support is likely to drive the market

growth in this region.

Globally, the laboratory information system is utilized for better and improved diagnosis and

also for reducing the diagnosis errors. The reasons which are boosting the market growth such as

effective workflow, integration of laboratory information system and electronic health records,

as well as cloud-based information, is the current trend in the market. However, the major factors

holding back the market growth are the high prices incurred in maintaining and services and the

data storage.

This report provides an analysis on the key players – Orchard Software Corporation, Sunquest

information systems, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Ecotest, Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.,

Compugroup Medical ag, Comp Pro Med, Inc., SCC Soft Computer, Epic Systems Corporation,

Schuyler House, LabWare, Inc., LabHealth, American Soft Solutions Corp, LigoLab LLC,

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, Common Cents Systems, Inc, XIFIN, Inc, Cirdan Ltd, and

Clinical Software Solutions Ltd.

Globally, the laboratory information system is playing a significant role in the healthcare

laboratories for advanced information and updated solutions. This report helps clients to get a

detailed analysis of the market based on various segments and vendor analysis.

? The research report consists of recent developments, including product innovations, joint

ventures, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions of the leading players.

? The competitive landscape includes portfolio analysis and capacity analysis of the major

players.

? The report also focuses on government regulations and their impact on the laboratory

information system market.

