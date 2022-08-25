Latex Mattress Market Forecast | Key Players and Geographic Regions to 2030

Global Latex Mattress Market to reach USD $billion by 2027. Global Latex Mattress Market is valued approximately at USD $Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

Latex Mattress is made from natural latex foam, some mattresses are generally combined with other fillings to create a strong, comfortable, supportive and durable surface. The global Latex Mattress market is being driven by rising sleep disorders. For instance, according to the Sleep Foundation, around 10% to 30% of adults have chronic insomnia globally and insufficient sleep have a negative economic impact in United States of over USD 411 Billion each year.

Also, according to the U.S. Department of Healthcare, in Malaysia around 38.9% patients who attended primary care clinics had frequent insomnia symptoms. Another important driving factor is the growing demand for comfortable lifestyle due to hectic routine. Furthermore, the increasing incidences of backache due to inappropriate sleep postures, introduction of innovative products, rising adoption of smart mattresses, and commercial infrastructure development will provide new opportunities for the global Latex Mattress industry. For instance, according to startstanding.org, around 50% of global working population suffer from back pain symptoms every year. However, high cost of product may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis for the global Latex Mattress Market is based on the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world owing to growth of the hospitality sector, increasing urbanization and introduction of new innovative products. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to increasing residential sector, rising hospitality sector, large consumer base and presence of large players in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Sleep On Latex

Simmons Bedding Company LLC.

Astrabeds LLC

Spindle

Dreamfoam Bedding

Sleep Number Corporation

PlushBeds

Royal-Pedic Mattress Mfg.

Spring Air International

The Organic Mattress

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Blended Mix

Natural

Synthetic

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

