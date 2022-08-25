Dental Imaging Market Size 2022 Industry Share,  Trend, In-Depth Players Analysis, Revenue, and Growth, and Regional Outlook till 2030

Report Ocean recently added a research report on the Dental Imaging market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market.
The estimated market value of Dental Imaging in 2020 is $2.81 billion, and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% in the coming years and predicted to reach a value of $4.51 billion in 2026.
Introduction
Dental imaging is a sophisticated procedure that entirely depends on the extent of
radiation penetrating through the dental structures. Radiation hits the film and strikes a
picture that helps our medical practitioner study the reason behind the matter or pain,
including early tooth decay, gum disease, abscesses, and abnormal growths. The dental
imaging market also includes intraoral & extraoral X-ray systems along with digital
technology, and these are swiftly penetrating the market and taking the place of analog
systems. Therefore, which are the main driving forces of its demand.
In the current world scenario-where, the main focus on technological advancements has
risen-it is anticipated that the advantages of advanced dental imaging can guarantee its
larger adoption within the years to come back. The rising demand for dentistry, the
growing affordability of imaging systems, and also the want for fast and accurate
diagnosis are the major factors driving the expansion of this market
Some of the major players in the domain of Dental Imaging are Envista Holdings
Corporation, DENTSPLY Sirona, Inc., PLANMECA OY, Carestream Dental, LLC,
VATECH Co., Ltd, General Co., Ltd, Inc, Apteryx Imaging, Inc, ACTEON Group,
Owandy Radiology, J. MORITA CORP, Align Technology, and Midmark Corporation.
On the bases of types of products, the market is segmented into:
? Extraoral
? Intraoral
The intraoral scanner segment is expected to rise at the highest growth rate during the
forecast period, propelled by the advantages of capturing direct dental impressions,
reducing the cost of restoration remakes, and providing overall advanced clinical
workflows. The intraoral imaging systems segment is further categorized into intraoral
X-ray systems, intraoral PSP systems, intraoral sensors, intraoral scanners, and
intraoral cameras.
Considering the market segments based on the application, the market is divided into:
? Implantology
? Endodontics
? Oral & maxillofacial surgery
? Orthodontics
The implantology segment managed the largest share of the market in 2019. The Driving
force of this segment can be attributed to the growing adoption of dental implants,
increasing number of bone-graft assessments, and rising focus on the evaluation of post-
treatment cases.
Focusing on the end-users based market segmentation the market is broadly classified into:
? Dental hospitals & Clinics
? Dental diagnostic institutes
? Dental academic & Research centers
Dental hospitals & clinics are assumed to own the highest growth rate during the
estimated period. The high growth rate of this end-user segment can be accredited to
the inexpensive advanced dental imaging systems, growing consciousness among
patients and increasing demand for quick and precise patient diagnosis and treatment
planning.
The geographical spread of this market can be classified into:
? North America,
? Europe,
? The Asia Pacific, and
? The rest of the world.
Among all the regions, North America held the largest share of the market in 2019.
Many factors are responsible for their leadership in the market as the existing number
of players in the dental imaging market, increasing awareness among patients, and the
rising adoption of technically advanced imaging systems by dentists. On the other hand,
the Asia Pacific region witnessed the highest growth, which is due to factors such as the
increased focus of new emerging and leading market players on developing Asian
markets, a rise in cash flows, more relaxed regulatory policies, and growing dental
tourism market.
The estimated market value of Dental Imaging in 2020 is $2.81 billion, and it is
projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% in the coming years and predicted to reach a value
of $4.51 billion in 2026. There are many important factors which are the driving forces
behind the growth of Dental Imaging market:
? Advanced technological tools
? Growing demand for Dental Practices and Rising Dental Expenditure
? Rising need for Cosmetic Dentistry
? The drastic increase in Dental Caries and Other Periodontal Diseases
There are a lot of opportunities from emerging countries, and this report will help in
understanding the present market dynamics, changing requirements, and innovations
that might be needed to make the user experience enriching.
