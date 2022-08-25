Dental Lab Market Size Analysis 2022 Competitive Insights, Leading Players, and Growth Opportunities till 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Dental Lab market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Dental Lab market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

Dental Lab Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecasting period.

Dental labs develop and modify several dental products to help to deliver oral health

care services by a licensed dentist. These dental products include bridges, crowns,

dentures, and other dental products. A prescription is followed by the dental lab experts

from the licensed dentist while producing items such as denture teeth, implants as well

as orthodontic devices. There are multiple factors such as drastic growth in the elderly

population where toothlessness incidences are growing, growing dental care from

developing markets, rising incidence of damage of teeth, and other dental diseases that

are propelling the market growth. However, the expensive prices incurred in purchasing

dental materials and devices are the significant reason which is holding back the growth

of the dental laboratory market in the forecast period.

Research Methodology:

The dental labs market has been analyzed by utilizing the optimum combination of

secondary sources and in-house methodology, along with an irreplaceable blend of

primary insights. The real-time assessment of the market is an integral part of our

market sizing and forecasting methodology. Our industry experts and panel of primary

participants have helped in compiling relevant aspects with realistic parametric

estimations for a comprehensive study. The participation share of different categories of

primary participants is given below:

Dental labs market scope

Indirect Restorative Materials: Market Size & Analysis

? Metal-ceramics

? Ceramics

o Traditional All-ceramics

o CAD/CAM Ceramics

? Zirconia

? Glass Ceramics

? Other Indirect Restorative Materials

o Resins

o Non-ceramics

Equipment: Market Size & Analysis

? Milling Equipment

? Scanners

? Furnaces

? Articulators

Prosthetic Type: Market Size & Analysis

? Bridges

? Crowns

o Crowns & Bridges Materials

? Porcelain Fused-to-Metal .PFM)

? Traditional Ceramics

? CAD/CAM Ceramics

? Resins

? Full Cast

? Dentures

Geography: Market Size & Analysis

? North America

? Europe

? Asia Pacific

? Rest of the World

The indirect restorative materials segment is further divided into metal-ceramics,

ceramics, and other indirect restorative materials. The ceramics segment is assumed to

hold a larger position in the market growth, and the reasons for the growth are these

ceramics are durable, high toughness in fractures compared to other materials.

Further, scanners are widely demanded equipment in the equipment segmentation as

the demand for a digital dental product is more as well as demand for fast and effective

treatment. There is a trend for computer-aided drawing in the present as the scanners

are associated with the computer.

Moving to prosthetic type, the crown of prosthetic is majorly penetrating its position in

dental lab market segmentation. The crowns are one type of prosthetic which is widely

used for complete restoration of the single tooth, which is damaged as well as the

increased procedures of single-tooth implant restoration.

Further, moving to the regional analysis, North America is having a major position in

the dental lab market share. North America has a worldly experienced medical

structure, beneficial government initiatives associated with high expenditure on health

in this region. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing market

share in the dental lab market since there is an increase in the elderly position.

The major factors which are pushing the global dental lab market growth are the

globally increasing incidence of dental diseases such as dental caries where a tooth is

damaged due to bacteria, and the growing population of old people increases the dental

problems such as toothlessness. Moreover, CAD/CAM technologies are becoming the

most desired technology for dental treatments, which is giving rise to opportunities for

the dental lab market.

Few companies which are playing a key role are Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.,

Dentsply Sirona Inc, Danaher Corporation, VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co, 3M

Company, Ultradent Products, Inc., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc, BEGO GmbH & Co. KG,

Septodont Holding, IvoclarVivadent AG, GC Corporation, Kuraray Noritake Dental, Inc.,

Planmeca Oy, VOCO GmbH, and Shofu Inc.

Therefore, the dental lab market is penetrating its position in the world by its developed

technology in the manufacturing of dental products for easy and fast dental treatment.

This report gives a complete view of the dental lab market growth in terms of

segmentation, drivers, and opportunities.

This report also provides on few aspects which are creating challenges and restraints for the market growth.

? This research explains and estimates the global dental laboratories market by

indirect restorative materials, equipment, prosthetic type, and geography.

? The complete analysis of the competitive edge for the advantage of the global

market competitors where one can compete with other competitors.

? This research also presents the analysis of new product developments, mergers,

and acquisitions, along with research & developments of the key vendors.

? The penetration of the dental lab market over the four geographical

Table of Content

Market Overview

Market Dynamics

Associated Industry Assessment

Market Competitive Landscape

Analysis of Leading Companies

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Applications

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Regions

Conclusions and Recommendations

Appendix

