Palau vice president to visit diplomatic ally Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vice President Jerrlyn Uduch Sengebau Senior of Palau will arrive in Taiwan this weekend for a five-day official visit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Thursday (Aug. 25).

The two Pacific island nations have been diplomatic allies for 23 years, with Taiwan providing assistance in a large number of domains, including fisheries, health, education, infrastructure, and communications.

Senior, who also serves as justice minister, will arrive on Saturday (Aug. 27) for her first visit to Taiwan since she took office last year. She will meet President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), and attend a dinner hosted by Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮).

Visits to the Ministry of Justice, the Coast Guard, and disaster prevention and response centers will also feature on her itinerary, while she will also meet with students from Palau, MOFA said. The vice president reportedly sees Taiwan as a key partner in the fight against climate change.