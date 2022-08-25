Gogoro exceeds 500,000 battery swap subscribers in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Electric two-wheeler maker and swappable battery infrastructure provider Gogoro announced on Wednesday (Aug. 24) it had surpassed 500,000 monthly battery swapping subscribers in Taiwan.

Gogoro launched its battery swapping network (Gogoro Network) in 2015 and has grown into the dominant player in the electric two-wheeler segment in Taiwan, controlling around 92% of the market during the first half of 2022.

The Gogoro Network currently supports ten different vehicle brands. The company also accounted for more than 25% of all scooters sold in Taipei during the first half of 2022.

The company’s Powered by Gogoro Network program allows vehicle maker partners to access Gogoro technology, including its intelligent drivetrains and controllers, components, and smart systems, so they are able to develop electric vehicles that integrate with the company’s battery swapping infrastructure.

The Gogoro Network currently has over 2,240 battery swapping stations (GoStations) located across Taiwan. The system handles 340,000 daily battery swaps, while more than 325 million total battery swaps have been completed to date.

“Gogoro’s half-million battery swapping subscribers is an amazing testament to our growth and momentum as a company, but more importantly it represents 500,000 individual stories and 500,000 people who have chosen to embrace sustainable transportation to lead Taiwan into a sustainable future,” said Horace Luke (陸學森), founder and CEO of Gogoro. “Taiwan is an excellent example of how an open battery swapping ecosystem can enable governments, businesses, vehicle makers and rider to embrace sustainable electric transportation.”