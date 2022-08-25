Europe Pet Insurance Market Size | Assessment, Key Factors and Challenges by 2030

Europe pet insurance market was valued at $2,832.8 million in 2020 and will grow by 11.9% annually over 2020-2030 driven by the growth in pet ownership, rising in companion animal population, increasing disposable income, and an increase in the awareness related to pet insurance.

Key Companies Covered in the Europe Pet Insurance Market Research are Agria, Anicom Holding, ASPCA, Bow Wow Meow, Embrace Pet Insurance Agency, LLC, Healthy Paws Pet Insurance, Ipet Insurance, More Than, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, Petfirst Healthcare LLC, Petplan Limited, Petsecure Pet Health Insurance, Trupanion and other key market players.

Highlighted with 43 tables and 47 figures, this 106-page report Europe Pet Insurance Market 2020-2030 by Insurance Type (Accident & Illness, Accident Only), Policy Type (Lifetime, Non-Lifetime), Animal Type (Dogs, Cats, Other Animals), Provider (Private, Public), Distribution Channel, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe pet insurance market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate and forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe pet insurance market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Insurance Type, Policy Type, Animal Type, Provider, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Based on Insurance Type

Accident & Illness

o Dogs

o Cats

o Other Pets

Accident Only

o Dogs

o Cats

o Other Pets

Based on Policy Type

Lifetime Coverage

Non-Lifetime Coverage

Based on Animal Type

Dogs

o Accident & Illness

o Accident Only

Cats

o Accident & Illness

o Accident Only

Other Animals

o Accident & Illness

o Accident Only

Based on Provider

Private Insurance Providers

Public Insurance Providers

Based on Distribution Channel

Insurance Agency

Bancassurance

Brokers

Direct Sales

Geographically

Germany

UK

France

Sweden

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe (further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Spain, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

