Europe Digital Gaming Market Size | Key Findings, Industry Impact and Progression Status 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Europe Digital Gaming Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Europe is forecasted to be one of the prominent digital gaming markets in the world. Digital games has always been a popular means of entertainment for the people of the region. Mobile gaming is increasingly becoming popular in the region where console gaming generates the maximum revenue. Though mobile gaming is expected to cannibalize the market shares of Console as well as PCs to some extent, console games are projected to generate the most revenues throughout the forecast period of 2018-2023.

The Europe Digital Gaming market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% leading to a revenue of USD 30.41 Bn by 2023.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/europe-digital-gaming-market/QI042

Europe presents a very strong digital gaming market with preferences for all gaming platforms- PC, mobile, and console. Most of the revenues of digital games in 2017 came from console gaming, followed by PC and mobile gaming. Console gaming in Europe is fuelled by higher disposable income of gamers compared to other developing regions of the world. Mobile gaming is expected to have an increase in the market share in the forecasted years as Western Europe and Eastern Europe have had slower adoptions of mobile gaming so far. Hence, the growth rate for mobile games in this region is expected to be higher than PC games.

By platforms, the market is segmented into PC games, mobile games, and console games. Among these segments, the console games is the fastest growing segment, as well as the biggest revenue generator for 2017.

By countries, the market is divided into EU5 and the Rest of Europe. EU5 is the highest revenue-generator among the two.

Key growth factors:

o Funding in European gaming firms, particularly by Chinese acquirers are driving the European gaming market. Most of the largest games mergers and acquisitions in the last five years were European targets acquired by Chinese companies. Additionally, there has been a hike in wages in most European countries which acts as a definite boost to the gaming industry. Therefore, the rise in affordability of the people of the region is expected to result in higher expenditure on digital games in the coming years and thereby increase adoption of digital gaming.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT–https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/europe-digital-gaming-market/QI042

Threats and key players:

o The recent political turmoils like Eurozone Crisis, Brexit, etc., pose threats to the industry. Many gaming companies are planning to relocate to other politically stable areas from EU. This disrupts the growth of gaming industry.

o The key players in the Europe Digital Gaming market are Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Take Two Interactive, Zynga, Microsoft Corporation, etc.

Whats covered in the report?

o Overview of the Europe Digital Gaming market

o Overview of different business models in digital games

o Analysis of the value chain of games and distribution channel analysis of games

o Historical, current and forecasted market size data for PC games Market, Mobile Games market and Console Games market

o Historical, current and forecasted market size data for Freemium, Pay to play, Advertising models market

o Historical, current and forecasted market size data for Shooter, Role- play Action, Sports, Strategy, Others genres market

o Historical, current and forecasted market size data for countries (EU5 and Rest of Europe) market size data for Digital Gaming Market segmentations (By platforms- PC, Console, Mobile, by revenue models- Freemium, Pay to play, Advertising, By genres- Shooter, Role- play Action, Sports, Strategy, Others)

o Market Trends in Europe Digital Gaming Market

o Qualitative analysis of the key drivers and challenges affecting the Europe Digital Gaming Market and its segmentations (By platforms- PC, Console, Mobile, by revenue models- Freemium, Pay to play, Advertising, By genres- Shooter, Role- play Action, Sports, Strategy, Others)

o Analysis of spending for segmentation by platforms (EU5 and Rest of Europe)

o Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market

Request a Sample PDF copy of the report @–https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/europe-digital-gaming-market/QI042

Why buy?

o Get a broad understanding of the Europe Digital Gaming Market,

o Get a broad understanding of the different business models used in digital games

o Get an understanding of how the games reach the end users from the developers

o Get country-specific market size and observations for the Digital Gaming market and its segmentations (By platforms- PC, Console, Mobile, by revenue models- Freemium, Pay to play, Advertising, By genres- Shooter, Role- play Action, Sports, Strategy, Others)

o Get specific drivers and challenges for Digital Gaming market and its segmentations (By platforms- PC, Console, Mobile, by revenue models- Freemium, Pay to play, Advertising, By genres- Shooter, Role- play Action, Sports, Strategy, Others)

o Get analysis of spending for segmentation by platforms (EU5 and Rest of Europe)

o Recognize major competitors’ business and market dynamics, and respond accordingly

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/europe-digital-gaming-market/QI042

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email:sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.quadintel.com/