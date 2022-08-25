Europe Health Insurance Market Size | 2022 Global Share Analysis by Regional Segment 2030

Europe health insurance market accounted for $532.7 billion in 2020 and will grow by 5.7% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the increasing costs of healthcare services, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, and the rapid rise of healthcare expenditure on account of government supports.
AIA Group Limited, Allianz Group, Anthem Inc., Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A., AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., China Life Insurance Company Limited, CVS Health Corporation (Aetna Inc.), Munich Re Group, Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Ltd., Prudential plc, State Farm Group, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Zurich Insurance Group
Highlighted with 42 tables and 65 figures, this 120-page report Europe Health Insurance Market 2020-2030 by Coverage Type (Medical, Disease, Income), Level of Coverage (Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum), Plan Period (Lifetime, Term), Network (PPOs, HMOs, POS, EPO), Provider (Public, Private), Buyer (Individuals, Corporates), Demographics (Minors, Adults, Senior Citizens), Distribution Channel (Agent & Brokers, Direct, E-commerce), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe health insurance market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.
Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate and forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (The year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19.)
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:Market Structure
Growth Drivers
Restraints and Challenges
Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
Porters Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe health insurance market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Coverage Type, Level of Coverage, Plan Period, Network, Provider, Buyer, Demographics, Distribution Channel, and Region.
Based on Coverage Type
Medical Insurance
Diseases Insurance
Income Protection Insurance
Other Insurance Types
Based on Level of Coverage.
Bronze Plan
Silver Plan
Gold Plan
Platinum Plan
Based on Plan Period,
Lifetime Insurance
Term Insurance
Based on Network
Preferred Provider Organizations (PPOs)
Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs)
Point of Services (POS)
Exclusive Provider Organization (EPO)
Other Networks
Based on Provider
Private Providers
Public Providers
Standalone Health Insurers
Based on Buyer
Individuals
Corporates
Other Buyers
Based on Demographics
Minors
Adults
Senior Citizens
Based on Distribution Channel
Insurance Agent & Brokers
Direct Marketing
E-commerce
Other Distribution Channels
Geographically
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Netherlands
Rest of Europe (further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
Table of Content:
- Market Definition and Overview
- Research Method and Logic
- Market Competition Analysis
- Product and Service Analysis
- Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19
- Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts
- Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts
- Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts
- Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions
Key inquiries addressed in the report:
- Investigate the COVID 19 outbreak’s effects.
- Our researchers give precise responses, pinpoint significant chances and fresh investments, and suggest excellent market strategy avenues.
These responses will feature a comprehensive examination of the:
- The markets’ current infrastructures
- Market opportunities and challenges
- Future potential for growth in specific industries
- Major geographic and market segments to target, and end-user target groups and their potential operational volumes
- Representative and a value chain opportunity breakdown
- Market size and growth rate throughout the anticipated time frame.
- The market’s main driving forces
- Key market trends are impeding market expansion.
- Obstacles to market expansion.
- Market’s top merchants.
- Thorough SWOT analysis
- Threats and opportunities faced by the current vendors in the global market.
- Trending factors that affect the markets in the various regions.
- Initiatives with a strategic focus on the top vendors.
- PEST study of the five main market regions.
Here the report offers details on import and export, production, earnings, and major players across all regions examined. It covers important manufacturers, significant market segments, the range of goods on offer in the global market, years are taken into account, and research goals.
It also discusses the segmentation analysis based on product type and application that is presented in the report. The major studies, market growth rate, competitive environment, market drivers, trends, concerns, and macroscopic indicators, are all summarized. The report studies the SWOT analysis of each player profiled in this section, their products, production, value, capacity, and other crucial criteria.
Key Questions Answered in the Market Report
What will the market size be in 2030 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?
What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the market?
Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?
Which application segment will experience strong growth?
Who are the key suppliers in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
