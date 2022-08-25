Global Telematics Market (2022 to 2030) Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

Quadintel published a new report on the Global Telematics Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Telematics technology is being increasingly used in the automotive segment for vehicle tracking and monitoring, infotainment and Usage Based Insurance (UBI). In the Healthcare sector, it is utilized to expedite diagnosis and augment treatment quality and processes. Similarly, the Government sector employs telematics technology for developing smarter cities and maintenance.

The global Telematics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.5% (2017-2022) leading to global revenue of USD 233.24 billion by 2022.

The Automotive telematics segment is expected to grow as automakers and fleet managers adopt the technology to minimize fuel waste, and facilitate data management for the smooth functioning of fleets and connected cars. Almost, 80-85% of telematics solutions and devices that includes infotainment, solutions and aftermarket solutions (UBI) cater to the automotive industry.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic of COVID-19 has also reduced the availability of and demand for non-COVID-19-related medical treatment. A wide range of treatments, including emergency care for acute diseases, routine check-ups, and recommended cancer screenings, are being postponed or avoided by patients. Undiagnosed illnesses and a failure to intervene early will have serious long-term health consequences. COVID-19 has accelerated a variety of existing and emerging healthcare trends, including changing consumer attitudes and habits, the convergence of life science and health care, rapid advances in digital health technologies, and new talent and care delivery models, to name a few.

Healthcare telematics market, on the other hand, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.9% (2017-2022). Telematics usage in the individual (consumer) healthcare segment is expected to increase at a faster pace compared to the commercial segment. The market is also starting to witness growing demand for telemedicine applications used by health professionals for remote consultation and collaborative medical assistance.

Telematics revenue generated from the government segment is expected to witness a high growth. Government agencies need to monitor and eliminate unauthorized behavior and violation of driving rules through real-time vehicle tracking.

Key growth factors

Increasing requirement to track vehicles on a real-time basis and observe drivers behavior (monitoring health and temperament while driving), coupled with rising demand for onboard infotainment is leading to growing usage of telematics technology.

Additionally, the requirement of vehicle owners to avail tailor-made auto insurance premiums and that of insurers to accurately evaluate accidental damages and minimize fraud, through analysis of driving data, is contributing to the rising adoption of telematics-based insurance or UBI.

Threats and key players

Although the Telematics market is expected to have a positive growth globally, still, there is lack of awareness among individual car owners and resistance about the additional expenditure related to the installation of new devices in old cars or vehicles. Many vehicle owners have concerns regarding their privacy and prefer not to let UBI companies track their daily movements.

Often, challenging economic conditions, low internet penetration and poor technology infrastructure in some regions play a major role in restricting telematics penetration. Case in point, most African countries which face various infrastructural and economic challenges.

Some of the major players in the telematics market are OCTO Telematics, AirIQ, Mix Telematics, TomTom, Airbiquity Inc., Cisco, GE Healthcare, and Philips Healthcare.

Request a Sample PDF copy of the report @–https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/telematics-market-2014-2022/QI042

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

