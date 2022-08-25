India Rice Milling Market Size, Future Business Trends, Demand, Innovations and Regional Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027

The India Rice Milling Market held a market value of USD 62.8 Million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 77.7 Million by the year 2027. The market is expected to register a growth rate of 3.1% over the projected period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

In this report, market players in this field will receive insights regarding COVID-19’s impact post-COVID-19, which will provide a useful framework for evaluating strategies. The COVID-19 has affected a number of manufacturing operations and supply chains worldwide. As a result, the economy has been experiencing a recession and high inflation rates. Furthermore, the pandemic disrupted a number of industries’ international movements. Due to the labor shortage and the lack of logistics movement, the whole sector faced sustained challenges. Lockdowns have caused severe financial losses to end-user industries.

Rice milling is a post-production process of rice, which involves rubbing of rice surface against another rice surface, where mystified air acts as lubricant between the 2 surfaces. The market is witnessing significant growth owing to the factors such as increasing investment in technology upgradation and modernization of rice mills in India. Furthermore, government supportive policies and schemes, is also expected to boost the market growth. The market is expected to be negatively influenced by huge initial investment.



Growth Influencers:

Supportive government policies and schemes



In 2020, Government of India extended price support to paddy through State Procuring Agencies and the Food Corporation of India (FCI). The rice producers have an alternative to sell their produce to State Agencies/FCI at the minimum support price or in the open market as it is beneficial to them. Food-grains, including rice procured by the State Agencies are ultimately taken over by the FCI for distribution under the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) and other such welfare schemes in the country.



Segments Overview:

The India Rice Milling market is segmented into equipment and capacity.



By Equipment

Rice Whitening Machinery

Pre-Cleaner Machinery

Paddy Separator Machinery

Length Grader Machinery

Others

The rice whitening machinery segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share in 2020 owing to its high adoption in every rice milling process for removal of bran from the rice crop. The length grader machinery segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of around 4.1% owing to technological advancements for separating broken rice from long and full rice.



By Capacity

1 to 10 tons

10 to 20 tons

More than 20 tons

The 1 to 10 tons segment is estimated to hold the largest market share owing to high demand for rice milling machines having 1 to 10 tons of capacity. The 10 to 20 tons and more than 20 tons capacity milling machine segment are also anticipated to witness significant growth during the projected period.



Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the India Rice Milling market include Bühler India, G.G., Dandekar Machine Works Ltd., Satake Corporation, Savco Sales Pvt Ltd., G.S International, Fowler Westrup, Mill Master Machinery Pvt Ltd., Perfect Equipment, Patkar Engineers, and Other Prominent Players.



Major 5 players in the market hold approximately 52% of the market share. These market players are investing in product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions to create a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in January 2021, Buhler acquired Design Corrugating Companies and expanded its service center locations. Design Corrugating Companies is a company dealing in roller mill and other equipment service company in the United States. Furthermore, in September 2019, Satake Corporation launched the SYSTEM 3.0 in Asian and African region. The product is a semi-assembled rice milling plant which incorporates receiving, pre-cleaning, husking, milling, optical sorting, and packing stage equipment. This enhanced the position of Satake’s overseas product brand named REACH.



The India Rice Milling market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the India Rice Milling market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The India Rice Milling market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the India Rice Milling Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the India Rice Milling Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the India Rice Milling Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the India Rice Milling Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the India Rice Milling Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the India Rice Milling Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the India Rice Milling Market?

