Pompeo to visit Taiwan in September

Pompeo to attend Global Taiwan Business Forum in Kaohsiung

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/25 12:41
Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. 

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.  (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will make his second trip to Taiwan this year to attend business events in Kaohsiung in late September.

On Sept. 27, Liberty Times will host the inaugural Global Taiwan Business Forum at the Kaohsiung Marriott Hotel, where more than 300 Taiwanese business executives will participate. The conference will cover global layout, supply chain restructuring, and industrial innovation and development, with Pompeo slated to deliver the keynote speech on Sept. 27, as part of his two-day trip to Taiwan.

According to the newspaper, the forum will focus on "sharing the authoritative views of the President and leading Taiwan's economic and trade development" and include discussions on how Taiwanese companies can expand their markets amid rising interest rates, inflation, and other overseas challenges. The theme of Pompeo's keynote speech will be new business opportunities for Taiwan in the post-pandemic era based on global economic and trade trends.

In addition, Pompeo is also reportedly scheduled to deliver an opening speech at the World TW Chamber of Commerce event on Sept. 28 and visit Taiwanese companies. Pompeo previously visited Taiwan in March for a four-day trip and also offered to fly with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi when speculation swirled over whether her visit would go through amid pressure from Beijing.
