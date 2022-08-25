Taiwan military to launch new anti-drone system in 2023

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In the wake of an incident in which a Chinese civilian drone captured photos and video of Taiwanese soldiers stationed in Kinmen, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Wednesday (Aug. 24) announced that it will deploy a drone defense system at its bases in 2023.

Photo and video footage has appeared in recent days on Chinese social media platforms such as Weibo allegedly taken by a Chinese unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). The photo showed soldiers from the Lieyu Garrison Battalion on Kinmen's Erdan Island looking up at what the Kinmen Defense Command called a "civilian drone," while video footage showed off-duty troops throwing rocks at it.

Amid the increasingly aggressive actions taken by Chinese drones over Taiwan's outer islands, the MND on Wednesday evening issued a press release stating it will prioritize the deployment of a UAV defense system next year to deal with gray-zone warfare threats. The ministry pointed out each military base has a protocol in place to deal with drone intrusions, including sending audio warnings and firing flares, combat-ready forces taking up tactical positions, and depending on the threat level, the area commander can raise the combat readiness level.

The MND stated the armed forces have completed the construction of a remote-controlled drone defense system to counter intrusions by civilian drones. It expects to have the UAV defense system deployed in 2023, with facilities on Taiwan's outer islands given priority.

The MND's 2022 budget refers to the establishment of a remote-controlled drone defense system at "bases (ports) and airports." In addition, in important areas where facilities are located, such as outer islands, outposts, mountain stations, missile positions, reconnaissance and jamming will be carried out on intruding UAVs.

The ministry said that to improve base and aviation safety and wartime defense capabilities, the anti-drone defense systems will be built at 45 facilities across Taiwan from 2022 to 2026.