Wednesday At Wake Forest University Winston-Salem, N.C. Purse: $713,635 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Winston-Salem Open at Wake Forest University (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 16

Richard Gasquet, France, def. Steve Johnson, United States, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Simone Bolelli, Italy, and Marcelo Melo, Brazil, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, 7-5, 7-5.

Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski, Poland, def. Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5), 10-7.

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool (4), Britain, def. Franko Skugor, Croatia, and Francisco Cabral, Portugal, 6-4, 6-3.