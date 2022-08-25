Heavy rain causing flooding, evacuations in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Heavy rain and flash flooding have prompted evacuations, rescue operations and closures across Mississippi.

Rain has pummeled the central and southern parts of the state for the last three days. In statements posted to Twitter, the National Weather Service said flash flood warnings were in effect for several areas from Jackson, the state capital, to Meridian and southward to Laurel and Prentiss, with numerous reports of flooding Wednesday.

Dozens of residents at a Brandon nursing home were being evacuated due to flooding, WLBTV-TV reported. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said the facility's 42 residents had been moved to a safe room until conditions improve.

First responders in the central Mississippi county also said they were working to rescue people from their homes amid Wednesday’s downpour. Tammy Boykin, a Brandon resident, told the news station she had never seen flooding so severe in the eight years she has lived in the area. Bailey said the county had deployed one airboat, two regular rescue boats, and three high water rescue vehicles.

Leaders with the Canton Public School District in neighboring Madison County announced schools would close early Wednesday due to the flooding and impassable roads.

There have also been several car crashes reported, many due to hydroplaning, according to WAPT-TV. A Jackson man told the news station he became stranded after his car stalled on a flooded street. He said he did not realize the road he was driving on was flooded until it was too late. He sat atop his car and waited until first responders arrived.

The Neshoba County Fairgrounds, home to an annual festival and cabins dating back to 1889, was flooded Wednesday morning.

In south Mississippi, heavy rains led to flooding along area rivers, WLOX-TV reported.