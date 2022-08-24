Alexa
NFL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/08/24 22:00
All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 69 39
N.Y. Jets 2 0 0 1.000 48 37
Miami 1 1 0 .500 39 39
New England 1 1 0 .500 41 33
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 2 0 0 1.000 41 33
Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 23 26
Indianapolis 0 2 0 .000 50 54
Jacksonville 0 3 0 .000 39 67
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 47 27
Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 48 40
Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 44 34
Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 45 61
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Las Vegas 3 0 0 1.000 68 44
Denver 1 1 0 .500 32 49
Kansas City 1 1 0 .500 38 33
L.A. Chargers 0 2 0 .000 40 61
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 2 0 0 1.000 48 43
Dallas 1 1 0 .500 39 35
Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 42 44
Washington 0 2 0 .000 35 47
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 1 1 0 .500 43 47
Carolina 1 1 0 .500 33 41
New Orleans 0 2 0 .000 23 37
Tampa Bay 0 2 0 .000 27 39
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 2 0 0 1.000 46 25
Detroit 1 1 0 .500 50 53
Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 41 38
Minnesota 0 2 0 .000 27 43
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 2 0 0 1.000 45 28
Arizona 1 1 0 .500 53 47
L.A. Rams 1 1 0 .500 49 46
Seattle 0 2 0 .000 36 59

___

Thursday's Games

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8:15 p.m.

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.

New England at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.