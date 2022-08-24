All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Louisville 17 3 4 55 49 16 Memphis 16 6 3 51 48 26 Tampa Bay 14 5 6 48 48 25 Birmingham 14 7 5 47 41 24 Pittsburgh 13 7 5 44 40 30 Miami 11 8 7 40 32 25 Detroit City FC 10 6 9 39 31 24 Tulsa 9 12 4 31 32 41 Indy 6 14 4 22 25 38 Loudoun 6 15 3 21 27 48 Hartford 5 15 5 20 25 39 Charleston 4 16 5 17 31 54 Atlanta 2 4 19 4 16 30 71 New York Red Bulls II 3 18 4 13 17 51

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA San Antonio 18 4 3 57 43 21 San Diego 16 6 4 52 56 38 Colorado Springs 14 9 3 45 51 45 New Mexico 11 6 9 42 38 28 Sacramento 11 7 7 40 33 26 Las Vegas 10 9 7 37 30 31 El Paso 9 11 7 34 44 38 LA Galaxy II 9 11 6 33 42 49 Oakland 6 7 12 30 38 36 Phoenix 8 11 5 29 34 41 MONTEREY BAY FC 9 13 2 29 28 41 Orange County 6 10 9 27 40 43 Rio Grande Valley 7 11 6 27 28 32

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, August 17

Detroit City FC 2, Birmingham 1

Memphis 2, New Mexico 0

Las Vegas 1, Orange County 1, tie

Sacramento 3, Colorado 0

Saturday, August 20

Miami 2, Hartford 0

New York Red Bulls II 2, Pittsburgh 2, tie

Louisville 1, Detroit City FC 0

Loudoun 3, Atlanta 1

Tulsa 1, Indy 0

Birmingham 4, Memphis 2

Colorado 1, Tampa Bay 0

New Mexico 2, Monterey Bay FC 0

Rio Grande Valley 2, San Antonio 2, tie

San Diego 3, El Paso 1

Charleston 1, LA Galaxy II 1, tie

Las Vegas 2, Sacramento 1

Wednesday, August 24

Hartford at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

Oakland at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 27

San Antonio at Indy, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Miami, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Orange County at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit City FC at Charleston, 8 p.m.

Loudoun at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Oakland at Sacramento, 11 p.m.

Sunday, August 28

New York Red Bulls II at Birmingham, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, August 31

Louisville at Indy, 7 p.m.

Hartford at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Loudoun at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, September 2

El Paso at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Saturday, September 3

New York Red Bulls II at Charleston, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Miami, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Detroit City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at Oakland, 10 p.m.

Memphis at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Sunday, September 4

Pittsburgh at Loudoun, 7:30 p.m.