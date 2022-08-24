Alexa
Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/08/24 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 76 48 .613 _ _ 4-6 W-3 45-20 31-28
Tampa Bay 67 55 .549 8 8-2 W-4 40-23 27-32
Toronto 66 55 .545 _ 6-4 W-1 36-25 30-30
Baltimore 64 58 .525 11 5-5 W-2 36-23 28-35
Boston 60 63 .488 15½ 7 5-5 L-2 29-31 31-32
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 65 56 .537 _ _ 6-4 W-1 32-25 33-31
Minnesota 62 59 .512 3 4 4-6 L-4 35-28 27-31
Chicago 62 61 .504 4 5 5-5 L-2 30-31 32-30
Kansas City 50 75 .400 17 18 3-7 L-1 30-35 20-40
Detroit 47 77 .379 19½ 20½ 4-6 L-1 28-35 19-42
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 79 45 .637 _ _ 6-4 W-2 40-18 39-27
Seattle 67 56 .545 11½ _ 6-4 W-1 32-26 35-30
Texas 56 67 .455 22½ 11 6-4 L-1 27-34 29-33
Los Angeles 52 71 .423 26½ 15 3-7 L-4 26-36 26-35
Oakland 45 79 .363 34 22½ 4-6 L-2 19-41 26-38

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 79 46 .632 _ _ 4-6 L-2 40-19 39-27
Atlanta 77 48 .616 2 +9 8-2 W-2 42-24 35-24
Philadelphia 68 55 .553 10 +1 5-5 W-2 35-29 33-26
Miami 54 69 .439 24 13 4-6 W-2 25-33 29-36
Washington 41 83 .331 37½ 26½ 4-6 L-3 19-44 22-39
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 71 52 .577 _ _ 9-1 W-1 40-21 31-31
Milwaukee 65 57 .533 4-6 L-1 31-24 34-33
Chicago 53 70 .431 18 14 6-4 L-1 27-37 26-33
Cincinnati 48 73 .397 22 18 4-6 L-2 26-36 22-37
Pittsburgh 47 76 .382 24 20 2-8 L-4 26-35 21-41
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 85 37 .697 _ _ 6-4 W-1 44-16 41-21
San Diego 68 57 .544 18½ _ 4-6 L-1 35-27 33-30
San Francisco 61 61 .500 24 6-4 W-2 34-29 27-32
Arizona 56 66 .459 29 10½ 5-5 W-1 32-32 24-34
Colorado 54 70 .435 32 13½ 4-6 W-1 36-31 18-39

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

San Francisco 3, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Angels 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Toronto 9, Boston 3

Baltimore 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Colorado 7, Texas 6

Houston 4, Minnesota 2

Arizona 7, Kansas City 3

Miami 5, Oakland 3

Seattle 4, Washington 2

Cleveland 3, San Diego 1

Wednesday's Games

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-8) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 8-4), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 9-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 8-12), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 3-5) at Baltimore (Lyles 9-9), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 9-9) at Boston (Crawford 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 2-6) at Houston (Garcia 10-8), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 11-4) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-7), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

Chicago Cubs 2, St. Louis 0, 1st game

Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 1

San Francisco 3, Detroit 1

Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 6

N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Colorado 7, Texas 6

St. Louis 13, Chicago Cubs 3, 2nd game

Arizona 7, Kansas City 3

Miami 5, Oakland 3

Seattle 4, Washington 2

Cleveland 3, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 10, Milwaukee 1

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

St. Louis (Hudson 6-6) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-5), 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Dunn 1-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-10), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 2-4) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.