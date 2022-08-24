All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|76
|48
|.613
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-3
|45-20
|31-28
|Tampa Bay
|67
|55
|.549
|8
|+½
|8-2
|W-4
|40-23
|27-32
|Toronto
|66
|55
|.545
|8½
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|36-25
|30-30
|Baltimore
|64
|58
|.525
|11
|2½
|5-5
|W-2
|36-23
|28-35
|Boston
|60
|63
|.488
|15½
|7
|5-5
|L-2
|29-31
|31-32
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|65
|56
|.537
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|32-25
|33-31
|Minnesota
|62
|59
|.512
|3
|4
|4-6
|L-4
|35-28
|27-31
|Chicago
|62
|61
|.504
|4
|5
|5-5
|L-2
|30-31
|32-30
|Kansas City
|50
|75
|.400
|17
|18
|3-7
|L-1
|30-35
|20-40
|Detroit
|47
|77
|.379
|19½
|20½
|4-6
|L-1
|28-35
|19-42
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|79
|45
|.637
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|40-18
|39-27
|Seattle
|67
|56
|.545
|11½
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|32-26
|35-30
|Texas
|56
|67
|.455
|22½
|11
|6-4
|L-1
|27-34
|29-33
|Los Angeles
|52
|71
|.423
|26½
|15
|3-7
|L-4
|26-36
|26-35
|Oakland
|45
|79
|.363
|34
|22½
|4-6
|L-2
|19-41
|26-38
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|79
|46
|.632
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|40-19
|39-27
|Atlanta
|77
|48
|.616
|2
|+9
|8-2
|W-2
|42-24
|35-24
|Philadelphia
|68
|55
|.553
|10
|+1
|5-5
|W-2
|35-29
|33-26
|Miami
|54
|69
|.439
|24
|13
|4-6
|W-2
|25-33
|29-36
|Washington
|41
|83
|.331
|37½
|26½
|4-6
|L-3
|19-44
|22-39
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|71
|52
|.577
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-1
|40-21
|31-31
|Milwaukee
|65
|57
|.533
|5½
|1½
|4-6
|L-1
|31-24
|34-33
|Chicago
|53
|70
|.431
|18
|14
|6-4
|L-1
|27-37
|26-33
|Cincinnati
|48
|73
|.397
|22
|18
|4-6
|L-2
|26-36
|22-37
|Pittsburgh
|47
|76
|.382
|24
|20
|2-8
|L-4
|26-35
|21-41
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|85
|37
|.697
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|44-16
|41-21
|San Diego
|68
|57
|.544
|18½
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|35-27
|33-30
|San Francisco
|61
|61
|.500
|24
|5½
|6-4
|W-2
|34-29
|27-32
|Arizona
|56
|66
|.459
|29
|10½
|5-5
|W-1
|32-32
|24-34
|Colorado
|54
|70
|.435
|32
|13½
|4-6
|W-1
|36-31
|18-39
___
San Francisco 3, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Angels 1
N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Toronto 9, Boston 3
Baltimore 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Colorado 7, Texas 6
Houston 4, Minnesota 2
Arizona 7, Kansas City 3
Miami 5, Oakland 3
Seattle 4, Washington 2
Cleveland 3, San Diego 1
San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Miami at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Cleveland at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-8) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 8-4), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 9-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 8-12), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 3-5) at Baltimore (Lyles 9-9), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 9-9) at Boston (Crawford 3-5), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Archer 2-6) at Houston (Garcia 10-8), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 11-4) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-7), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
Chicago Cubs 2, St. Louis 0, 1st game
Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 1
San Francisco 3, Detroit 1
Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 6
N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Colorado 7, Texas 6
St. Louis 13, Chicago Cubs 3, 2nd game
Arizona 7, Kansas City 3
Miami 5, Oakland 3
Seattle 4, Washington 2
Cleveland 3, San Diego 1
L.A. Dodgers 10, Milwaukee 1
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Miami at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Cleveland at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 6-6) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-5), 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Dunn 1-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-10), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 2-4) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.