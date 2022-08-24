Hand Drying Machine Market Scope and overview, Estimates & Forecast, By Application, Segments 2030

The global hand drying machine market size was US$ 1,081.1 million in 2021. The global hand drying machine market is forecast to grow to US$ 2841.9 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Hand drying machines are categorized into heating machines, and air blowers, used to dry wet hands. The hand drying machines are generally installed in public restrooms as an alternative to paper towels.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The consumer electronics and household appliance industries, are suffering greatly from the COVID-19 outbreak. One of the most crucial links in the value chain of the hand dryer market is the supply chain. Moreover, most commercial places shut their doors, recognizing the severity of the situation. As a result, the demand for hand drying machines reduced dramatically. However, public places are projected to adopt hand drying machines post-pandemic. It is due to the awareness spread during the pandemic. Moreover, a sudden growth in health consciousness among people is forecast to boost the market growth during the study period.

Regional Analysis

Europe is forecast to dominate the hand drying machines market, owing to the rise in environmental concerns and growing health awareness among residents. Further, rising initiatives in infrastructure development are expected to be opportunistic for the market during the study period. The market may also record significant growth due to the growing trend of automatic hand dryers.

The Asia-Pacific hand drying machines market will record a notable growth rate due to steadily growing infrastructure development and rising consumer awareness about the benefits of the product.

Factors Influencing the Market

The use of hand drying machines primarily reduces drying times and operational costs. Moreover, it is the touchless method of drying hands that positively affect health and eliminates the highest associated with paper towels. Thus, these advantages will boost the growth of the hand drying machine market during the forecast period. Apart from that, growing environmental concerns and rising energy costs are expected to bring untapped growth opportunities for the market during the study period.

The rising trend of touchless hand dryers in residential and commercial spaces will benefit the market during the study period. Moreover, growing infrastructure development and rising investments by government bodies are forecast to bring lucrative growth opportunities for the hand drying machine market during the study period.

On the flip side, the high cost of initial installation may limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

• American Dryer

• Dyson

• Electrostar

• Euronics Industries

• Excel Dryer

• Jaquar Group

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Panasonic

• Saniflow Hand Dryer

• Bobrick Washroom Equipment

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global hand drying machine market segmentation focuses on End-Users, Product, Machine, Mode of Operation, and Region.

By End-Users Outlook

• Hotel

• Restaurant

• Hospital

• Commercial Malls

• Others

By Product Type Outlook

• Hand-In

• Hand-Under

By Machine Type Outlook

• Hot Hand Dryers

• Jet Hand Dryers

By Mode of Operation Outlook

• Push Button

• Automatic

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1221

