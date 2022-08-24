Print-On-Demand Software Market 2022 Provide In-Depth and Visionary Insights Research, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast by 2030 Key Vendors

The global print-on-demand software market size was US$ 7,811.6 million in 2021. The global print-on-demand software market is forecast to grow to US$ 91,502.9 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Print-on-demand (or POD) involves the process of printing products as soon as a client submits an order. It is a framework for precisely and effectively managing and optimizing printing equipment. It also helps businesses save money on printing. Due to its ability to provide unified control, this program can also be used to handle desktop printers, scanners, and copiers.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Online shopping became a new normal after the COVID-19 disease outbreak. The pandemic resulted in a drastic downfall for many industries; however, the print-on-demand industry recorded significant growth. Even if the manufacturing and supply chain operations were disrupted for a notable period, the innovations in the industry continued to grow. Therefore, on-demand manufacturing and mass customization are emerging as trends in recent times. Apart from that, the demand for customized products, such as masks, surged steeply, which boosted the industry’s growth in the past few years.

Regional Analysis

According to the region, the market for print-on-demand software is expected to grow at the greatest CAGR in North America during the course of the projected period. The US, Canada, and Mexico, will be among the major contributors to this market growth. Considering its high level of technical innovation, North America is anticipated to hold the largest share. The area has also developed its internet infrastructure, which will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the study period.

Over the forecast period, Asia Pacific is anticipated to record significant growth. The expansion of this regional market can be attributable to the presence of significant market participants. The primary growth drivers for the regional market are increasing smartphone usage and internet penetration, and steadily growing number of online shoppers.

Factors Influencing the Market

Factors such as rising disposable income and the increasing trend of customized products will fuel the growth of the print-on-demand software market during the study period. Other factors driving the print-on-demand software market during the study period include a growing user base on an e-commerce website and the rising proliferation of the internet.

Innovations in the print-on-demand software industry are expected to accelerate the growth of the market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

• Printful

• Teespring

• SPOD(Spreadshirt)

• Gelato

• Teelaunch

• Apliiq

• Amplifier

• TeePublic(Redbubble)

• Printify

• Gooten

• T-Pop

• JetPrint Fulfillment

• CustomCat

• Printed Mint

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global print-on-demand software market segmentation focuses on Type, Industry, Pricing, End-User, Application, and Region.

By Type

• Integrated

• Independent

By Industry

• Retail

• Apparel & Fashion

• Consumer Goods

• Design

• Marketing and Advertising

• Others

By Pricing

• Premium

• Economic

By End-User

• Large Enterprises

• SMEs

By Application

• Businesses

• Individuals

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

