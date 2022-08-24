Managed MPLS Market Incredible Possibilities, Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2030

The global Managed MPLS market size was US$ 53.9 million in 2021. The global managed MPLS market is forecast to grow to US$ 95.9 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Private networks called MPLS connections work separately from the internet. Through the use of the class of service (CoS) function, which enables traffic prioritizing, they provide high levels of dependability and performance. The most popular WAN service utilized by companies connecting to their global distribution networks is MPLS VPNs.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced businesses and organisations to transfer their operations online and shift their crucial data to cloud platforms. As a result, the global managed MPLS market was positively affected by the disease outbreak as more businesses are adopting MPLS to improve data security on cloud storage.

Factors Influencing the Market:

Rising digitalization across all industrial verticals will primarily drive the growth of the managed MPLS market during the forecast period. Since it provides excellent quality of service to reduce packet loss and maintain the flow of a business’s most crucial traffic, MPLS is progressively becoming a viable option for organizations. Throughout the projected period, the development of the market is likely to be aided by the expansion of mobile backhaul networks. The demand for secure communication between various business units and effective data management has expanded the use of MPLS networks and sped up their development.

Rising awareness about the benefits of managed MPLS will fuel the growth of the overall market. In addition to that, the market may witness lucrative growth opportunities due to the growing era of remote working culture.

On the flip side, high costs associated with MPLS may limit the market’s growth during the study period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the largest share in the Managed MPLS market over the forecast period. The United States, Canada, and Mexico are expected to make the largest contributions to the market. It’s conceivable that the US has a substantial market share. Cloud computing’s rise has raised the requirement for secure networking among businesses, which is likely to increase demand for managed MPLS services.

For instance, Cognizant provides a wide range of application outsourcing, system integration, and business process consulting services in the area. The firm realized the necessity for cross-continental connectivity and strong security measures as it expanded its global reach through commercial diversification.

Competitors in the Market

• Sify

• Orange Business Service

• CenturyLink

• Tata Communications

• ATandT Communications Inc.

• BT Global Services Ltd

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Sprint Nextel Corporation

• Syringa Networks LLC

• Verizon Communications Inc.

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global Managed MPLS market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

By Type Outlook

• Level 2 VPN

• Level 3 VPN

By Application Outlook

• Healthcare

• BFSI

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Government

• IT and Telecommunication

• Other End Users

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

