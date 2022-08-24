Residential Battery Market Scope and overview, Estimates & Forecast, By Application, Segments 2030

The global residential battery market size was US$ 9.1 billion in 2021. The global residential battery market is forecast to grow to US$ 45.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1227

A residential battery is an energy storage device that can be used to store both grid-supplied energy and energy produced by renewable sources like solar and wind.

Factors Influencing the Market

Governments today are shifting their focus on increasing the use of renewable energy and replacing it with the applications of non-renewable energy. This factor is expected to have a significant impact on the overall residential battery market. Government initiatives, such as subsidies and tax credits, are expected to play a notable role in the growth of the residential battery market. The governments in India, the United States, China, and several other countries have been taking crucial steps like subsidies to increase the adoption of renewable energy.

Apart from that, growing urbanization and increasing awareness about the benefits of technology associated with the use of renewable energy to fulfil the electricity demands will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Continuous R&D aimed at enhancing battery materials, lowering the amount of non-active materials and material costs, enhancing cell design and production yield, and accelerating production speed will scale up the demand for efficient batteries during the forecast period.

On the flip side, the disadvantages of lead-acid batteries may limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a moderate effect on the market in 2020 as a result of lower electricity and energy demand. Due to the expanding use of solar power generation and the rising need for energy storage solutions in the residential sector globally, the residential battery market is predicted to expand in the next years.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1227

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific residential battery market is forecast to record the highest growth rate, owing to the growing contribution of China. China’s government has introduced various favourable policies and regulatory support, which is projected to benefit the overall market in the coming years. Moreover, the region is home to some of the prominent battery manufacturers, such as BYD, Amperex Technology, etc., which will contribute to the growth of the market during the analysis period.

Competitors in the Market

• Samsung SDI Co. Ltd

• FIMER SpA?

• Amara Raja Batteries Ltd

• LG Energy Solution Ltd

• NEC Corporation

• Duracell Inc.

• BYD Co. Ltd

• Energizer Holding Inc.

• Luminous Power Technologies Pvt. Ltd

• Panasonic Corporation

• Siemens AG

• Other Prominent Players

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1227

Market Segmentation

The global residential battery market segmentation focuses on Type, Power Rating, and Region.

By Type Outlook

• Lithium-ion Battery

• Lead-acid battery

• Other Types

By Power Rating Outlook

• 3-6 kW

• 6-10 kW

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report):-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1227

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

1.The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

2.During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

3.The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1227

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/