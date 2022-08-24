Retail Automation Market 2022 – Growth Opportunities, Top Companies and Trends by Forecast to 2030

The global retail automation market size was US$ 14.9 billion in 2021. The global retail automation market is forecast to grow to US$ 31.4 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during the study period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1228

Retail automation encompasses a list of tasks, including staff management, store audits, inventory management, etc. Self-service procedures and freestanding kiosks are included in the process to enable autonomous retail establishments through software integrations.

Factors Influencing the Market

The expansion of e-commerce throughout the world has increased delivery competition among firms. The benefits of the automated device as it standardizes visual merchandising, streamlines tracking & reporting, manages high-risk orders, etc., will contribute to the market growth. Apart from that, automated devices significantly reduce the time to manage inventory and eliminate the out-of-stock situation in the sector. Thus, it is expected to boost the growth of the global retail automation market during the forecast period.

The rapidly growing retail industry will offer numerous growth opportunities for the automation retail market. Apart from that, the market will record high growth due to the growing user base on the internet.

On the contrary, the high initial investment for deploying automated devices for retail space may limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1228

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific would experience the highest rate of growth during the projection period. It is due to rising consumer purchasing power and the onset of digitalization in the region. Moreover, businesses and governmental organizations are reshaping their strategies and driving towards automation, which will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

The increased demand for automated services in this area is further fueled by the expansion of a smart supply chain, where data is produced by ecosystems of providers, suppliers, retailers, and distributors.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively influenced the global retail automation market, owing to the rise in the demand for contact-less deliveries. Moreover, the terror of the pandemic forced people to take serious precautions, which significantly increased the user base on e-commerce platforms. Long queues outside traditional retail stores were also dangerous, and companies started adopting automated technologies to maintain the safety of the visitors. Thus, the retail automation sector witnessed sudden acceleration in the growth graph during the pandemic.

Competitors in the Market

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Fujitsu Limited

• Fiserv, Inc.

• Datalogic S.p.A.

• NCR Corporation

• Posiflex Technology Inc.

• Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

• Zebra Technologies

• Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

• KUKA AG

• Other Prominent Players

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1228

Market Segmentation

The global retail automation market segmentation focuses on Type, Implementation, End-Users, and Region.

By Type Outlook

• Point-of-Sale (POS)

• Barcode & RFID

• Electronic Shelf Label (ESL)

• Cameras

• Autonomous Guided Vehicle (AGV)

• Others

By Implementation Outlook

• In-store

• Warehouse

By End-Users Outlook

• Hypermarkets

• Supermarkets

• Single Item Stores

• Fuel Stations

• Retail Pharmacies

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report):-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1228

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

1.The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

2.During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

3.The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1228

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/