Global Blood Culture Tests Market Survey Future Demand | To Display Unparalleled Growth Over 2022-2031

Global blood culture tests market will reach $9,621.7 million by 2031, growing by 8.2% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the rising prevalence of bloodstream infections, increasing number of sepsis cases and high cost of treatment, rising geriatric population, and the rising demand for rapid diagnostic techniques amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Companies: Autobio Diagnostics Co., Ltd., Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Binder Gmbh, Biobase Biotech (Jinan) Co., Ltd., BioMrieux SA, Bruker Corporation, Carl Zeiss Ag, Cepheid Inc. (Danaher Corporation), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Luminex Corporation, Neogen Corporation (Abtek Biologicals), OpGen Inc., T2 Biosystems, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Highlighted with 84 tables and 87 figures, this 165-page report Global Blood Culture Tests Market 2021-2031 by Product (Consumables, Instruments, Software and Services), Method (Conventional, Automated), Technology (Culture-Based, Molecular, Proteomics, Others), Application (Bacteremia, Fungemia, Mycobacterial Detection), End User (Hospital Laboratories, Reference Laboratories, Academic Research Laboratories), and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global blood culture tests market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify blood culture tests market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Method, Technology, Application, End User, and Region.

Based on Product

Consumables

o Blood Culture Media

o Assay Kits & Reagents

o Blood Culture Accessories

Instruments

o Automated Blood Culture Systems

o Supporting Laboratory Equipment

Software and Services

Based on Method

Conventional/Manual Methods

Automated Methods

Based on Technology

Culture-Based Technologies

Molecular Technologies

o Microarrays

o Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

o PNA-FISH

Proteomics Technology

Other Technologies

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Bacteremia

Fungemia

Mycobacterial Detection

Based on End User

Hospital Laboratories

Reference Laboratories

Academic Research Laboratories

Other End Users

Geographically

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Other Nations)

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Thoroughly Described Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Include Identification and Investigation on: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter's Fiver Forces.

Key questions answered: This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc. To help companies design their superior strategies, this report mentions information about end-consumer target groups and their potential operational volumes, along with the potential regions and segments to target and the benefits and limitations of contributing to the market. Any market’s robust growth is derived by its driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, key industry trends, etc., which is thoroughly covered in our report. Apart from that, the accuracy of the data can be specified by the effective SWOT analysis incorporated in the study.

A section of the report is dedicated to the details related to import and export, key players, production, and revenue, on the basis of the regional markets. The report is wrapped with information about key manufacturers, key market segments, the scope of products, years considered, and study objectives.

It also guides readers through segmentation analysis based on product type, application, end-users, etc. Apart from that, the study encompasses a SWOT analysis of each player along with their product offerings, production, value, capacity, etc.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

What will the market size be in 2030 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the market?

Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

Which application segment will experience strong growth?

Who are the key suppliers in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

