Taiwan records average rainfall of 28.2 mm in July, second lowest since 2000

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan recorded an average rainfall of 28.2 millimeters in July, which was the lowest for July since the year 2000, according to Central Weather Bureau (CWB) statistics.

If Taiwan continues to experience no typhoons, central and southern Taiwan are expected to face drought conditions by October, CWB Director-General Cheng Ming-dean (鄭明典) said in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Aug. 24). He added that there is the “background” for southwesterly winds to strengthen in the coming month that could bring moisture.

Bureau forecaster Chen I-hsiu (陳伊秀) said that the average precipitation in July this year was only higher than the 26.1 mm recoded in July 2007 since 2000.

With regard to the averages of July rainfall in the past four years, 89.2 mm, 46 mm, 61.5 mm, and 75.8 mm were recoded for 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2018, respectively, Chen added.

The lack of precipitation in July this year was due to persistent Pacific high pressure and the lack of typhoons that had a direct impact on Taiwan, the forecaster said.