Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan tracks 13 military aircraft, 4 naval ships from China around the country

Two Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets cross Taiwan Strait median line

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/24 20:46
A PLAAF Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet. 

A PLAAF Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet.  (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense said it had tracked 13 aircraft and four ships from China’s military around the country by 5 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 24).

Of the 13 People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) warplanes, two crossed the median line over the Taiwan Strait near its northern end, the military said. The two planes were both Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets.

The ministry said it tasked Combat Air Patrols (CAP), Navy ships, and land-based air defense missile systems to monitor and respond to the Chinese activities, while also issuing radio warnings.

The incursions came as Kuomintang (KMT) Vice Chairman Andrew Hsia (夏立言) was preparing for a dinner in the Chinese city of Kunshan on Wednesday with Zhang Zhijun (張志軍), the head of China’s Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits (ARATS). Hsia’s trip was widely criticized in Taiwan for its timing during Chinese military maneuvers, including the firing of missiles.
Chinese incursions
Taiwan Strait median line
Taiwan Strait
Sukhoi Su-30
Ministry of National Defense

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan tracks 20 Chinese military planes, 4 ships around country
Taiwan tracks 20 Chinese military planes, 4 ships around country
2022/08/24 10:05
Taiwan Strait peace crucial for Japan's security and global stability
Taiwan Strait peace crucial for Japan's security and global stability
2022/08/24 09:58
Taiwan tracks 15 Chinese military planes, 5 ships around country
Taiwan tracks 15 Chinese military planes, 5 ships around country
2022/08/23 09:31
Singapore PM lists Taiwan Strait tensions as concerning security issue
Singapore PM lists Taiwan Strait tensions as concerning security issue
2022/08/22 17:58
Taiwan tracks 12 Chinese military aircraft, 5 ships around country
Taiwan tracks 12 Chinese military aircraft, 5 ships around country
2022/08/22 10:38