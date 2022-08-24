Alexa
Taiwan holds tank, artillery live-fire drill on Penghu

M60A3 tanks, 155 mm howitzers, 105 mm howitzers, 120 mm mortars, and .50 caliber machine guns fired live ammo from Penghu

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/24 19:27
(Penghu Defense Command photo)

(Penghu Defense Command photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On Wednesday (Aug. 24), Taiwan held live-fire drills with tanks, artillery, and other weapons in Penghu County.

That morning, the Penghu Defense Command conducted live-fire drills that included M60A3 tanks, 105 mm howitzers, 155 mm howitzers, 120 mm mortars, and .50 caliber machine guns, reported Military News Agency (MNA). Live ammunition was used to demonstrate the "solid combat power" of the Penghu Defense Command forces.

During the exercise, the M60A3's conducted counter-amphibious landing operations and fired various projectiles to verify the combat capabilities of the officers and enlisted troops. In addition, 155 mm howitzers fired live ammunition, and 105 mm howitzers and 120 mm mortars changed positions after firing flares, which was also supported with live-fire.

The .50 caliber machine guns were used to practice shooting down aerial targets. The MNA stated that the different weapons systems complemented each other in exerting high-efficiency joint-strike missions and demonstrating the "solid combat power" of the armed forces.

(Penghu Defense Command photo)

(Penghu Defense Command photo)

(MNA photo)

(MNA photo)

(MNA photo)

(MNA photo)

(MNA photo)
