Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Former Taiwan mayoral candidate loses second plagiarism case

Chung Hua University rescinds Lin Chih-chien's master's degree

  131
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/24 18:18
Lin Chih-chien announcing his withdrawal from the Taoyuan City mayoral race Aug. 12. 

Lin Chih-chien announcing his withdrawal from the Taoyuan City mayoral race Aug. 12.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chung Hua University announced Wednesday (Aug. 24) it was rescinding former Hsinchu City Mayor Lin Chih-chien’s (林智堅) master’s degree due to plagiarism.

Lin withdrew from the race for mayor of Taoyuan City on Aug. 12 after National Taiwan University (NTU) said it had found evidence of plagiarism in his master’s degree for its Graduate Institute of National Development.

A review committee at Chung Hua University in Hsinchu City said it had found serious evidence of plagiarism in Lin’s 2008 master’s thesis, UDN reported. Since the case was grave, the committee said it recommended the politician’s degree should be revoked.

The case was brought by Wang Hung-wei (王鴻薇), a Kuomintang (KMT) member of the Taipei City Council. She said Lin’s thesis showed a number of similarities with a report by the Hsinchu Science Park Administration that was finalized a month earlier.

Chung Hua University said it was sending the results of its investigation by mail to both Lin and Wang before issuing a news release.

After Lin withdrew from the race for the Nov. 26 elections, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) announced it was nominating legislator Cheng Yun-peng (鄭運鵬), 49, as its new candidate for mayor of Taoyuan City. Lin defended his innocence, saying he would concentrate on appealing the NTU decision.
Lin Chih-chien
plagiarism
plagiarism probe
Chung Hua University
NTU
DPP
Wang Hung-wei
master's degree
master's thesis
Hsinchu Science Park
November 26 elections

RELATED ARTICLES

Anonymous hacks Chinese real estate site in revenge for National Taiwan University defacement
Anonymous hacks Chinese real estate site in revenge for National Taiwan University defacement
2022/08/23 19:10
Taiwan's pan-blue voters who don't really care for KMT, but really can't stand DPP
Taiwan's pan-blue voters who don't really care for KMT, but really can't stand DPP
2022/08/23 17:36
Taiwan’s Yilan County chief charged with corruption
Taiwan’s Yilan County chief charged with corruption
2022/08/23 14:30
Taiwan spends an average of NT$765 per dose of COVID vaccine
Taiwan spends an average of NT$765 per dose of COVID vaccine
2022/08/22 16:42
Taipei mayoral candidate pledges to boost capital's global image
Taipei mayoral candidate pledges to boost capital's global image
2022/08/21 10:27