Taiwan announces new COVID wave, containment measures

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The CECC on Wednesday (Aug. 24) announced that a new wave of COVID cases appears to have started in Taiwan caused by the Omicron subvariant BA.5.

At a press conference that afternoon, CECC head Victor Wang (王必勝) announced that the 28,397 local COVID cases reported that day were a 15% increase from the same day last week, confirming predictions by the center that a new wave of cases has begun, fueled by the introduction of BA.5 into the community. Wang said that although 99.5% of Omicron cases are mild or asymptomatic, the key will be protecting vulnerable populations, particularly the elderly and children.

Wang then announced three measures that will be implemented to protect those susceptible to more serious infections. First, Taiwan will extend its regular testing of residents and drug delivery mechanisms at residential and community care institutions.

Second, the CECC will increase community testing of people aged 65 and over when they start to exhibit symptoms. He added that symptomatic people in this age group qualify for COVID medications and should receive them as soon as they are diagnosed to lower the incidence of severe illness and death.

Third, encourage parents to get their children vaccinated. Wang pointed out that school will start soon and the CECC is coordinating with the Ministry of Education as well as local education and health departments in implementing vaccinations for incoming students to expedite the process and increase the vaccination coverage rate.

As for the protection of the elderly and children, Wang called on the public to follow four steps. First, people should remind the elderly and children to follow through with the complete recommended regime of COVID vaccine shots.

Second, the elderly and children who have not been vaccinated are urged to avoid crowded places and not eat with groups in restaurants. Third, caregivers of the elderly and children should be sure to properly clean themselves and wash their hands when they return from venturing out.

If caregivers begin to experience symptoms of the virus, they are urged to wear a mask when interacting with the elderly or children to avoid passing the disease onto them. Fourth, if the elderly or children develop symptoms, family members or domestic caregivers should immediately help them seek medical attention.

A reporter cited an estimate by an expert that Taiwan could soon see 30,000 COVID cases per day by next week, and asked whether Taiwan will see infections reach that number at the start of classes. She also said that given that the COVID infection rate among students is 20% to 30% and given the current scope of BA.5 infections in the general population, whether one-fifth of students are now infected with BA.5.

Wang said that it is possible that COVID cases could indeed reach the 30,000 mark by next Tuesday or Wednesday (Aug. 30 or 31). Wang said that it is very difficult to know the exact percentage of students infected and what percentage of those have contracted BA.5.

The CECC head said the key is to raise the vaccination coverage rate among children, which, combined with those already infected, should raise immunity among the community. He pointed out that the latest round of Pfizer-BNT vaccinations for children begins on Saturday (Aug. 27).

Wang later added that, based on the CECC's current model for the wave of BA.5 cases, Taiwan's infections will peak by mid-to-late-September. He said that the center's predictions for the peak in cases will continuously be updated as data comes in on infections in the coming days.