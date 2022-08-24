Taiwan is determined and prepared to defend itself

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan must let the enemy understand that the nation is determined and prepared to defend itself, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said on Wednesday (Aug. 24).

Tsai said in a Facebook post that peace cannot be built on the temporary goodwill or charity of the enemy. In order to respond to the Chinese Communist Party’s military operations, servicemembers stationed on the front line have “a heavy and arduous task” of maintaining combat readiness, she added.

In order to affirm the performance of the military, the president said she has visited several units one after another in recent days to cheer them on. Tsai mentioned that she went to the Air Force’s Sixth Radar Squadron and the Navy’s Third Hai Feng Shore-based Anti-ship Missile Squadron on Tuesday (Aug. 23).

The radar squadron keeps an eye on the dynamics of the CCP’s military actions around the clock, while the Hai Feng Squadron is on standby, closely observing Chinese forces, Tsai said. The president said servicemembers told her that even if they were tense and under pressure when faced with an enemy threat at close range, they are well-trained and able to respond calmly to prepare for Taiwan’s defense.

Only when the military sticks to its post can we live our usual lives, she added.

Tsai called on Taiwanese to “applaud” the heroic performance of the military and defend national security and democracy together with the military.