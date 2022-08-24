Registration for autumn stargazing tours on Taiwan’s Alishan begins on Aug. 26

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — There will be stargazing tours on Alishan in September and October, jointly organized by the Chiayi Forest District Office and Chia-Yi Amateur Astronomers Association.

The forest district office said in a press release issued on Wednesday (Aug. 24) that registration for participation in the stargazing tours will begin on Friday morning (Aug. 26). The tour will take tourists to Xiaoliyuanshan Lookout (小笠原觀景平台) to enjoy the ambience of being surrounded by stars in the dark, according to the office.

Xiaoliyuanshan Lookout is situated at an altitude of 2,488 meters above sea level and boasts a lack of light pollution and a large panoramic view. According to the office, professional instruments and stargazing guide services will be provided by the amateur astronomers association.

The tour also includes a variety of other additional activities, including watching the sunrise, taking forest trains, and visiting forestry landmarks. There will be only three tours this season, the office said, urging people interested in the activity to register early.

For more information about the tours and registration, visit this site.



(Chiayi Forest District Office photos)