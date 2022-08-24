Taiwan KMT leader stresses equal roles of relations with US, Japan, China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Being close to the United States, friendly to Japan, and maintaining harmonious relations with China are three equally essential factors for his party, Kuomintang (KMT) Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) said Wednesday (Aug. 24).

He said the opposition party would not accept one of those three elements missing from its policies, CNA reported. Close relations with the U.S. amounted to support for freedom and democracy, friendship with Japan equaled knowledge of Japan, and harmony with China would allow peace between both sides, according to Chu.

The KMT leader was recently criticized for sending his deputy, Andrew Hsia (夏立言), to China as the communist country was firing missiles over Taiwan as a protest against U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Aug. 2-3 visit to Taipei.

Speaking at a KMT leadership meeting Wednesday, Chu said he had told numerous foreign delegations recently that the opposition party stood for a strong defense, but also for dialogue to enhance regional security.

He accused the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government of only emphasizing the defense angle while neglecting the use of dialogue and exchanges to minimize the risks for Taiwan.