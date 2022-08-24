Taiwan seeks share of international senior travel market

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan needs to seek a share of the NT$40 billion (US$1.32 billion) annual global travel market for seniors, the Tourism Bureau said Wednesday (Aug. 24).

Participants in a forum on the subject suggested that Taiwan should emphasize its own local culture, while also ensuring that hotels and facilities correspond to the needs of elderly visitors, CNA reported.

The Tourism Bureau said it had started promoting senior tourism in 2015 with improvements to make infrastructure more accessible and with the payment of subsidies in the hope of attracting more international seniors to see Taiwan as a prime destination.

The environment, culture, and lifestyles of health and sustainability (LOHAS) were the three main themes for 2022, while the authorities would continue to improve and integrate marketing campaigns, according to the Tourism Bureau.