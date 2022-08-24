Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan seeks share of international senior travel market

Tourism Bureau has been working on improving accessibility, marketing

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/24 16:21
A field of orange daylilies in Hualien County. (CNA, Hualien County Government photo)

A field of orange daylilies in Hualien County. (CNA, Hualien County Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan needs to seek a share of the NT$40 billion (US$1.32 billion) annual global travel market for seniors, the Tourism Bureau said Wednesday (Aug. 24).

Participants in a forum on the subject suggested that Taiwan should emphasize its own local culture, while also ensuring that hotels and facilities correspond to the needs of elderly visitors, CNA reported.

The Tourism Bureau said it had started promoting senior tourism in 2015 with improvements to make infrastructure more accessible and with the payment of subsidies in the hope of attracting more international seniors to see Taiwan as a prime destination.

The environment, culture, and lifestyles of health and sustainability (LOHAS) were the three main themes for 2022, while the authorities would continue to improve and integrate marketing campaigns, according to the Tourism Bureau.
Tourism Bureau
travel
tourism
senior tourism
senior travel

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s government-funded hotel stay subsidies end Sept. 8
Taiwan’s government-funded hotel stay subsidies end Sept. 8
2022/08/23 21:08
Taiwan wants to become next destination for visitors to Thailand
Taiwan wants to become next destination for visitors to Thailand
2022/08/20 19:56
Taiwanese to be allowed 30-day stay in Thailand with visa on arrival
Taiwanese to be allowed 30-day stay in Thailand with visa on arrival
2022/08/20 09:50
CECC receives guidelines from Taiwan Tourism Bureau on opening borders
CECC receives guidelines from Taiwan Tourism Bureau on opening borders
2022/08/19 15:44
President asks for timetable on Taiwan opening for tourism
President asks for timetable on Taiwan opening for tourism
2022/08/19 12:50