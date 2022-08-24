Harvesting Robot Market Industry Development Plans, and Regional Segmentation Forecast 2022 to 2030

The global Harvesting Robot Market held a market value of US$ 591.1 Million in 2021 and is forecasted to reach US$ 3293.8 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 21% during the projected period.

Harvesting robots are meant for picking fruits automatically under certain environmental conditions. Growing demand for food security and gradually increasing awareness regarding smart agriculture are expected to fuel the market growth. Furthermore, the growing requirement for high productivity from existing farm areas coupled with the use of real-time multimodal robot systems in the field is anticipated to boost the market growth.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/harvesting-robot-market

However, the inefficiency of harvesting robots is anticipated to restrain the market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the market growth, as major players in the market reported a slight decline in their sales of harvesting robots



Growth Influencers:

Growing demand for food security



Food security is measuring the availability of food and individuals’ ability to access it. Demand for food security is increasing and with it, demand for automation in the agriculture sector and its various stages is also rising. One of these stages is harvesting. Rising demand for automation in the sector is also expected to drive market growth. The rapid increase in the global population has led researchers and scientists to work out ways for ensuring food security.



Gradually increasing awareness of smart agriculture

Smart agriculture is the usage of technologies like sensors, the internet of things, robots, location systems, and artificial intelligence on a farm. Rising awareness regarding smart agriculture is boosting the adoption of robots, including harvesting robots. Using harvesting robots in smart agriculture optimizes the food production process and improves quality. Advanced farming technology proves as an essential part of the farmer’s daily work. This boosts the demand for market growth.

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/harvesting-robot-market



Segments Overview:

The global harvesting robot market is segmented based on the robot type, harvesting robot, and application.



By Robot Type

Semi-Autonomous Robots

Fully-Autonomous Robots

The semi-autonomous robots segment held the largest market share owing to its rising demand, especially in developing nations. The fully autonomous robots are expected to grow at the fastest rate of 20.6% during the forecast period.



By Harvesting Type

Fruit Harvesting

Vegetable Harvesting

Grain Harvesting

Others

Fruit harvesting is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 20.7% owing to the rising demand for fruits for businesses such as syrups, juices, and jellies, among others. The grain harvesting segment is anticipated to surpass USD 259.8 Million in 2027.

By Application

Outdoor Agriculture

Greenhouse Agriculture

The outdoor agriculture segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the widespread outdoor agriculture sector. The greenhouse agriculture segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate owing to the increasing setup of greenhouses globally.



Regional Overview

Based on region, the global harvesting robot market is divided into Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, North America, and South America.



The European region held the largest market share of around 40% owing to the rising number of farmers demanding harvesting robots in the region. The North American region held the second largest market share owing to a well-established agricultural sector in the region.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 23.4% owing to the slowly growing demand for automation and adoption of advanced technologies, such as harvesting robots in countries such as Japan, India, China, and Australia, among others.



Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global harvesting robot market include Agrobot, CERESCON B.V., Abundant Robotics Inc., Dogtooth Technologies Limited, Energid Technologies Corporation, FFRobotics, Four Growers, Green Robot Machinery Pvt. Ltd, HARVEST CROO, Harvest Automation, Metomotion, Tortuga Agricultural Technologies, Inc., and Root AI, Inc., among others.



These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in January 2020, Kubota, a Japan-based company invested in the U.S.-based agriculture technology startup Abundant Robotics, Inc. for contributing to labor-saving and efficiency improvement in farming in the U.S. and Canada.

Request Full Report- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/harvesting-robot-market



The global harvesting robot market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Harvesting robot market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The global Harvesting robot market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Harvesting robot Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Harvesting robot Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Harvesting robot Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Harvesting robot Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Harvesting robot Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Harvesting robot Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Harvesting robot Market?

About Astute Analytica:

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.

They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Get in touch with us:

Phone number: +18884296757

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Visit our website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/

More Report Here-

Japan Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities Market

Smartphones Market

Predictive Maintenance Market

Data Annotation Tools Market

Drone Detection Optical Systems Market

Smart Cities Market