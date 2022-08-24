US deputy secretary of state discusses Taiwan Strait issue with Chinese ambassador

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Tuesday (Aug. 23) met with Chinese Ambassador to the U.S. Qin Gang (秦剛) at the state department’s Harry S. Truman Building.

The Chinese embassy did not reveal any details about the meeting, while the State Department only said that the two discussed the Taiwan Strait issue and touched on U.S. and China embassy diplomatic operations, COVID-19 restrictions, and the recently-ended UN travel ban on Taliban officials, Voice of America reported.

Relations between the U.S. and China have been strained, particularly since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan earlier this month. Beijing retaliated with live-fire military drills around Taiwan, launching missiles and deploying ships in the area.

Additionally, China has called off military talks and halted cooperation on climate change, repatriation of illegal immigrants, legal assistance on criminal matters, combatting transnational crimes, and fighting drug trafficking.

Qin slammed Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan last Tuesday (Aug. 16) and said he wants the U.S. “to think about its wrong behavior on Taiwan, reflect on what is the true One China policy and refrain from doing anything to escalate tensions.”

The ambassador also suggested that future transits of the Taiwan Strait by the U.S. Navy could lead to a response from the Chinese military. “If there are any moves to violate China’s territorial integrity, China will respond.”

The ambassador said Beijing had no plans to resume cooperation with the U.S. in the near future.