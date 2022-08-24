Taiwan’s JustKitchen launches new hot pot and pizza selections

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ghost kitchen operator JustKitchen announced the launch of new hot pot and pizza offerings to its growing portfolio of delivery-only options on Monday (Aug. 22).

The company said Pizza Central NY Style (Pizza Central) was launched in mid-June and is JustKitchen’s first pizza brand, while the company began offering C’mon Eat Mini Hot Pot (C’Mon Eat) in late June.

JustKitchen pointed out that the palates of Taiwanese consumers have grown more varied in recent years, while western-style foods like pizza are growing more popular. During the COVID pandemic, sales of pizza hit an all-time high in Taiwan.

The Pizza Central menu consists of traditional flavors such as cheese, pepperoni, and margherita, in addition to a Taiwanese-inspired pizza called the Konglo. The company hopes Pizza Central will be popular among families with children.

Meanwhile, C’Mon Eat is looking to tap into the Taiwanese love for hot pot. According to JustKitchen, over 10,000 locations around Taiwan serve hot pot.

C’Mon Eat offers hot pot with a base of Shacha, Japanese, and Kimchi soups and a variety of hot pot fillings. Customers can place hot pot orders through the JustKitchen app, in addition to Ubereats and Foodpanda.