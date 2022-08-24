G2E Asia 2022, Special Edition: Singapore Reunites the Asian Gaming Industry

Special Edition Marks In-Person Return of G2E Asia

o A keynote from Ed Bowers, President of Global Development for MGM Resorts International and President & CEO of MGM Resorts Japan

o An in-depth look at the financial outlook for Asian gaming destinations as well as Asia’s integrated resorts in terms of regulation and future development opportunities.

o Themes focused on What’s Next for Gaming and Entertainment in Asia, Win with Transformation, and Leveraging Innovation and Technology.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 24 August 2022 -"G2E Asia is where the future of Asian gaming is defined. We are excited to bring the industry together once again and encouraged by the tremendous response from exhibitors and attendees to convene in Singapore," said Chien Ee Yeh, President of APAC, Reed Exhibitions.G2E Asia 2022, Special Edition: Singapore will feature content on the latest market trends, innovative products, and regulatory requirements and networking with technology specialists, investors, regulators, and top leaders in the field. On-site highlights include:including the Table Games Networking Cocktails, Slots Networking Cocktails, eSports Networking Cocktails, and Future IR Technology Leaders Networking Cocktails.To learn more about G2E Asia, visit

ABOUT G2E ASIA