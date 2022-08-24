China Conjugate Vaccine Market 2022 Key Players Analysis, Opportunity and Forecast by 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the China Conjugate Vaccine Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Conjugate vaccine is a type of vaccine that contains bacterial capsular polysaccharide, attached to a protein to enhance immunogenicity and protect against invasive diseases. China is one of the prominent markets with a significant growth rate for conjugate vaccines.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic of COVID-19 has also reduced the availability of and demand for non-COVID-19-related medical treatment. A wide range of treatments, including emergency care for acute diseases, routine check-ups, and recommended cancer screenings, are being postponed or avoided by patients. Undiagnosed illnesses and a failure to intervene early will have serious long-term health consequences. COVID-19 has accelerated a variety of existing and emerging healthcare trends, including changing consumer attitudes and habits, the convergence of life science and health care, rapid advances in digital health technologies, and new talent and care delivery models, to name a few.

All Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) vaccines (including tuberculosis, polio, measles, and diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis (DTP), hepatitis A and B, meningococcal, Japanese encephalitis, rubella and mumps) in China are free and mandatory for school admissions. Immunization clinics in China also offer non-EPI vaccines to children but for a fee (and are not covered by insurance programs), including influenza, varicella, Haemophilus influenza type B (Hib), rotavirus, and pneumococcal vaccines, among others.

Market Segmentation:

By disease indication, the market is segmented into:

o Pneumococcal

o Haemophilus influenza type B

o Diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis

o Meningococcal

o Others

By end user, the market is segmented into:

o Paediatric

o Adult

Key growth factors:

China is projected to be a significant market for conjugate vaccines during the forecast period. Rapidly increasing geriatric population, rise in consumer awareness, growing disposable income and healthcare expenditure, modernization of healthcare infrastructure, and a growing medical tourism industry will drive the growth of the conjugated vaccines market in China. According to the United Nations, China is ageing more rapidly than almost any country in recent history. This acts as a key driver for adult vaccines, owing to more demand by the geriatric population. Since the toll of pneumococcal disease in China is enormous, pneumococcal vaccination could improve childrens health and save lives and is therefore a prime selection for inclusion in the EPI schedule.

Threats and key players:

o The China conjugate vaccine market is expected to have significantly high growth. China has spent tremendous resources on the elimination of measles, but such elimination efforts should be combined with other immunization initiatives, such as educating caregivers about the benefits of other vaccines. The Chinese public is receiving more information about measles than about pneumonia or meningitis. Measles vaccine is free in Shanghai, but pneumococcal vaccine requires payment, which impacts the decision of the public significantly as they are reluctant to pay and get vaccinated.

o Major Conjugate Vaccine providers operating in the market are GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc., Merck, Novartis, Sanofi Pasteur, etc.

