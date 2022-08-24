EU5 Surgical Staplers Market Analysis 2022 Regional Growth, Current Trend and Potential Benefits till 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the EU5 Surgical Staplers Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Surgical stapling is a technological advancement in medical wound closure methods and is often used as an alternative to traditional methods like suturing. The use of surgical staplers not only expedites the closure procedure but also minimises post procedural complexities like bleeding, and reduces hospital stays. Surgical stapling is widely used in the EU5 for various types of surgical procedures. The EU5 surgical staplers market is expected to grow at a high CAGR through the forecast period.

The rapid increase of a number of diseases like obesity, cardiovascular problems, and cancers, in the EU5, is contributing to the rise in the number of surgeries of the open as well as minimally invasive type. These are influential factors that contribute to the growth of the market in these countries.

France, Spain and Italy are expected to show the maximum growth rates with regard to the adoption of surgical staplers due to a conducive growth environment, contributed by government support for healthcare and greater awareness among the surgeons.

Big surgical stapler manufacturing companies like Stapleline, B. Braun, Grena, Purple Surgical, etc., are present in the EU5 countries, and these companies invest heavily in developing advanced surgical staplers, thereby strengthening the surgical staplers market in the region.

o The EU5 surgical staplers market is segmented by product into manual and powered surgical staplers and by type into reusable and disposable surgical staplers. Powered surgical staplers dominated the market share in 2017, and the reusable surgical stapler segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR in the forecast period (2018-2023).

o The EU5 surgical staplers market is further segmented based on its applications – abdominal surgery, cardiac surgery, orthopaedic surgery, general surgery and other surgeries.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic of COVID-19 has also reduced the availability of and demand for non-COVID-19-related medical treatment. A wide range of treatments, including emergency care for acute diseases, routine check-ups, and recommended cancer screenings, are being postponed or avoided by patients. Undiagnosed illnesses and a failure to intervene early will have serious long-term health consequences. COVID-19 has accelerated a variety of existing and emerging healthcare trends, including changing consumer attitudes and habits, the convergence of life science and health care, rapid advances in digital health technologies, and new talent and care delivery models, to name a few.

Key growth factors:

o The percentage of the population aged 65 and above has grown substantially in the last 20 years in the EU5 countries, and the elderly are expected to need health care and surgeries more frequently as they develop chronic, mainly cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. The incidence of cancer also rises with age. This is expected to provide a boost to the surgical staplers market in the countries as the number of surgeries will increase.

o Given the high purchasing power and affordability of the people in these countries, EU5 as a whole presents a robust target market for surgical staplers. Per capita healthcare spending in Germany is at USD 5,006 (WHO, 2013) and in the U.K. is at USD 3,598 (WHO, 2013) – thereby making adoption of surgical staplers for surgeries not a very challenging affair for people. To club with it, much of the spending on healthcare is publicly financed in the EU5, and out-of-pocket payments account for a very small portion of the total healthcare spending. Thus, opting for critical surgeries of high cost is not a problem. This would drive the surgical staplers market forward.

Threats and key players:

o The European Parliament published the EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) in 2017 which applies to the EU5 countries. This may cause prominent changes to the regulatory obligations of legal manufacturers, importers and distributors involved in the medical devices distribution chain and it might temporarily hinder the growth of the market on account of adjustments to the new regulations.

o The EU5 countries as a whole are extremely large medical device markets, but they are mature markets with relatively low 3-4% annual growth rates. The medical devices’ companies entering the countries might not reap staggering growth, which might be expected in developing countries.

o The key players in the EU5 surgical staplers market are Covidien, Ethicon, Stapleline, B. Braun, Grena, Purple Surgical, etc.

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the EU5 surgical staplers market

2. Analysis of the value chain of surgical staplers

3. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the EU5 surgical staplers market

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for EU5 surgical staplers market segmentation – by product – manual and powered surgical staplers market

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for EU5 surgical staplers market segmentation- by type – disposable and reusable surgical staplers market

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the EU5 surgical staplers market segmentation- by application – abdominal surgery, cardiac surgery, orthopaedic surgery, general surgery and other surgeries

7. Market trends in the EU5 surgical staplers market

8. Qualitative analysis of the key drivers and challenges affecting the EU5 surgical staplers market and its segmentations (by product- manual and powered, by type -reusable and disposable, by application- abdominal surgery, cardiac surgery, orthopaedic surgery, general surgery and other surgeries)

9. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market

Why buy?

1. Get a broad understanding of the EU5 surgical staplers market

2. Get an understanding of how the surgical staplers reach end users from the manufacturers

3. Get specific drivers and challenges of the surgical staplers market and its segmentations (by product- manual and powered, by type -reusable and disposable, by application- abdominal surgery, cardiac surgery, orthopedic surgery, general surgery and other surgeries)

4. Recognize major competitors’ business and market dynamics, and respond accordingly

