Datasheet on Surgical Staplers Market To See Stunning Growth In Near Future| Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson), Covidien (Medtronic)

The global market for surgical staplers will expand at a CAGR of 8.1% to reach a value of USD 5.66 Bn by 2023.

Technological innovations in medical devices result in faster recovery for patients who avail treatments for ailments like obesity, cardiovascular problems, and cancer, along with its related diseases. That results in a greater demand for surgical staplers to expedite closure procedures and reduce the duration of hospital stays.

Manual, powered, reusable and disposable surgical staplers are the variants available in the market, with the first having dominated in terms of market share in 2017. A growing geriatric population in need of surgical procedures and better insurance coverage policies should overcome the challenges posed by affordability and the availability of less complex alternatives in the global surgical staplers market. Companies like Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson), Covidien (Medtronic), 3M, B.Braun, Dextera Surgical, and Intuitive Surgical are among those who are operating in the datasheet on surgical staplers market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic of COVID-19 has also reduced the availability of and demand for non-COVID-19-related medical treatment. A wide range of treatments, including emergency care for acute diseases, routine check-ups, and recommended cancer screenings, are being postponed or avoided by patients. Undiagnosed illnesses and a failure to intervene early will have serious long-term health consequences. COVID-19 has accelerated a variety of existing and emerging healthcare trends, including changing consumer attitudes and habits, the convergence of life science and health care, rapid advances in digital health technologies, and new talent and care delivery models, to name a few.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

