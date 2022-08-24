Taiwan vows to work with US on building 'democracy chips'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — When meeting with Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb on Monday (Aug. 22), President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said that Taiwan is willing and able to bolster cooperation with democratic partners in constructing sustainable supply chains for "democracy chips" (民主晶片).

That day, Tsai welcomed Holcomb and his delegation at the Office of the President, marking the first visit by a U.S. governor to Taiwan since the start of the COVID pandemic. During a speech delivered during the meeting, Tsai emphasized that Holcomb's visit "carries profound significance for the deepening of Taiwan-US relations."

She pointed out that Holcomb's visit was preceded by delegations led by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee Chairman Ed Markey. The president asserted that these visits demonstrate "staunch" U.S. support for Taiwan and will serve to deepen cooperation between the two nations in a variety of fields.

Tsai noted that Biden on Aug. 9 had signed the CHIPS and Science Act, which is designed to promote semiconductor research, development, and production and to boost supply chain security. She noted that Indiana is posed to become a hub for new technology in the U.S. semiconductor industry with Purdue University having created the Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy and a Semiconductor Degrees Program.

The president said that the expansion of semiconductor development in the U.S. aligns with Taiwan's role as a key player in the semiconductor segment of the global supply chain. She pointed out that Taiwan has set up four major semiconductor academies at universities and noted that Holcomb has signed MOUs on academic exchange and cooperation between Purdue University and National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University along with National Cheng Kung University.

Tsai stressed that economic security is a vital pillar of both national and regional security. The president then vowed that Taiwan is willing and able to boost cooperation with democratic nations in forging sustainable supply chains for "democracy chips."