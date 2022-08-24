Chinese invasion of Taiwan would change global balance of power

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — If China invaded Taiwan, it would change the global balance of power and further fuel Beijing's ambitions, Taiwan’s envoy to the Czech Republic, Ke Liang-Ruey (柯良叡), said in an interview with Czech newspaper Hospodarske Noviny on Tuesday (Aug. 23).

Ke thanked Czech lawmakers for speaking up for Taiwan’s democracy and stressed that the country is determined to defend its sovereignty, freedom, and democracy. Taiwan realizes it must first defend itself to let the international community understand the significance of the nation, he said.

The representative said the Taiwanese have shown resilience and self-restraint toward China's military exercises, noting that there was no panic and the drills only increased Taiwan's antipathy and distrust of China, per CNA.

When asked if he was worried about Taiwan being blockaded or invaded by China, the representative said China's military exercises seriously violated Taiwan's rights under international law. Taiwan has the right to decide how to conduct relations with other countries, and Taiwan's future must be decided by the Taiwanese, he said.

Ke said that the Czech Republic is eager to see whether Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company will invest in the central European nation, adding that the company is considering cooperation with regional countries but has not made any decisions as of yet, according to CNA. He called on the Czech government not to intervene.

The representative said Taiwan is establishing educational cooperation programs in the field of semiconductors, in line with the Czech education system. He also said the two nations can cooperate on electron microscopes, which is a critical technology required for semiconductor manufacturing.

Ke urged the Czech government to help promote an EU-Taiwan investment agreement, which, if signed, would encourage more Taiwanese companies to invest in Europe.