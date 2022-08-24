Taiwan tracks 20 Chinese military planes, 4 ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 20 Chinese military planes and four ships around Taiwan as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday (Aug. 23).

Of the 20 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, five crossed the median line in the Taiwan Strait, including three Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets and two Shenyang J-11 fighter jets, according to the MND.

Meanwhile, four Shenyang J-16 fighter planes flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ). In response, Taiwan sent combat patrol aircraft and naval ships and used shore-based missile systems to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels.

Beijing has sent its aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ every day so far this month. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s identification zone.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of 9 out of 20 PLA planes on Aug. 23. (MND image)