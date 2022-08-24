Washington names Michael Penix Jr. starting QB for opener

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington is going with Michael Penix Jr. as its starting quarterback for the season opener against Kent State, coach Kalen DeBoer said Tuesday.

Penix, a transfer from Indiana, had been considered the leader for most of the offseason in the competition with Dylan Morris and Sam Huard.

“He’s just had a really great camp and he’s been consistent from the time spring ball started to where he’s at now,” DeBoer said. “He’s done a great job earning it.”

Penix, who is a junior in eligibility, had an injury-filled career at Indiana before deciding to transfer after last season.

Penix knows DeBoer’s system the best after having played for him in 2019 with the Hoosiers. As a freshman, Penix threw for 10 touchdowns in just six games before injuries took over. Penix has never played more than six games in a season.

“I just wanted to be somewhere where I felt like I’d be comfortable and be able to become a better person and become a better player, and I felt like this was definitely a spot,” Penix said. “Being under coach DeBoer once already I know some of the things that he brought to the table and the way he wants things to run and I wanted to be a part of that.”

DeBoer said Morris would be the primary backup with Huard serving as the third-string QB. Morris started 15 games the past two seasons, but got the blame for an offense that underperformed last season.

Huard arrived at Washington as a highly touted recruit with significant family ties to the program. He made his first career start against Washington State in the Apple Cup last season and struggled.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF