Tuesday At Wake Forest University Winston-Salem, N.C. Purse: $713,635 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Winston-Salem Open at Wake Forest University (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 32

Ilya Ivashka (11), Belarus, def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 6-4, 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski, Poland, def. David Vega Hernandez, Spain, and Rafael Matos, Brazil, 6-3, 6-4.

Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, def. Fabrice Martin, France, and Jonny O'Mara, Britain, 6-4, 1-6, 10-7.