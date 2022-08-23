Alexa
NFL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/08/23 22:00
All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 69 39
N.Y. Jets 2 0 0 1.000 48 37
Miami 1 1 0 .500 39 39
New England 1 1 0 .500 41 33
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 2 0 0 1.000 41 33
Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 23 26
Indianapolis 0 2 0 .000 50 54
Jacksonville 0 3 0 .000 39 67
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 47 27
Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 48 40
Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 44 34
Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 45 61
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Las Vegas 3 0 0 1.000 68 44
Denver 1 1 0 .500 32 49
Kansas City 1 1 0 .500 38 33
L.A. Chargers 0 2 0 .000 40 61
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 2 0 0 1.000 48 43
Dallas 1 1 0 .500 39 35
Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 42 44
Washington 0 2 0 .000 35 47
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 1 1 0 .500 43 47
Carolina 1 1 0 .500 33 41
New Orleans 0 2 0 .000 23 37
Tampa Bay 0 2 0 .000 27 39
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 2 0 0 1.000 46 25
Detroit 1 1 0 .500 50 53
Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 41 38
Minnesota 0 2 0 .000 27 43
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 2 0 0 1.000 45 28
Arizona 1 1 0 .500 53 47
L.A. Rams 1 1 0 .500 49 46
Seattle 0 2 0 .000 36 59

___

Thursday's Games

Chicago 27, Seattle 11

Friday's Games

New England 20, Carolina 10

Green Bay 20, New Orleans 10

Houston 24, L.A. Rams 20

Saturday's Games

Buffalo 42, Denver 15

Detroit 27, Indianapolis 26

Kansas City 24, Washington 14

Las Vegas 15, Miami 13

Pittsburgh 16, Jacksonville 15

San Francisco 17, Minnesota 7

Tennessee 13, Tampa Bay 3

Dallas 32, L.A. Chargers 18

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia 21, Cleveland 20

N.Y. Giants 25, Cincinnati 22

Baltimore 24, Arizona 17

Monday's Games

N.Y. Jets 24, Atlanta 16

Thursday, Aug. 25

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8:15 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 26

Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.

New England at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 28

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.